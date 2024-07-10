^

NU dominates Enderun to begin Shakey's Super League bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 7:13pm
NU dominates Enderun to begin Shakey's Super League bid
UAAP Most Valuable Player Bella Belen (2nd from right) along with other aces Sheena Toring and Arah Panique saw limited action in the runaway win.
MANILA, Philippines – UAAP queen National University stamped its class on Enderun Colleges with a resounding 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 win to open the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals in style Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Thirteen players scored in the barrage led by seasoned spiker Vange Alinsug with 14 points on 12 hits as the Lady Bulldogs seized a 1-0 slate in Pool A.

Kaye Bombita threw in 12 points with incoming rookie Celine Marsh (8) also providing support for NU, which defended its SSL Collegiate Pre-Season Championship and regained the throne in the UAAP Season 86 last year to prime up of the national invitationals.

UAAP Most Valuable Player Bella Belen along with other aces Sheena Toring and Arah Panique saw limited action in the runaway win.

“Masaya po kame sa first win namin. ‘Yung goal namin for this tournament is maka-gain ng experience and exposure ‘yung mga ibang players especially ‘yung mga rookies,” said coach Norman Miguel.

NU, albeit without UAAP Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon who’s still recovering from her injury, will shoot for a group sweep and a quarterfinal ticket against Xavier University-Northern Mindanao Selection on Friday.

Shane Carmona (10) was the lone bright spot for Enderun, which will seek a rebound Thursday against the debuting Xavier.

Earlier, NCAA runner-up Letran made short work of University of San Carlos, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12, in Pool D behind the duo of Nizelle Aeriyen Martin and Lea Rizel Tapang with 10 points each.

Jearl Lapitan led USC with seven points.

