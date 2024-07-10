^

Sports

Ex-70.3 titlist banners Sun Life 5150 Bohol triathlon field

Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 10:40am
Ex-70.3 titlist banners Sun Life 5150 Bohol triathlon field
Eric van der Linden.

MANILA, Philippines – Former IRONMAN 70.3 champion Eric van der Linden is set to face a formidable challenge from a bumper crop of young triathletes and veteran campaigners in the Sun Life 5150 Bohol unfolding Sunday, July 14, on Panglao Island.

Known for his resilience and skill, van der Linden defied challenging conditions to clinch the title at the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic last year. However, the 50-year-old Olympian from Schagen, Holland will be taking on a shorter yet equally demanding race this time. The 5150 Bohol features a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike ride, and a 10 km run, serving as an essential part of his preparation for longer and more rigorous endurance races in the future.

In addition to his impressive victory at Subic, van der Linden showcased his prowess by winning his age group at the IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in April and securing 15th overall. He also dominated the 50-54 age category at the IM 70.3 Westfriesland in his home country last month.

The upcoming 5150 Bohol will see van der Linden competing against 44 other international participants and hundreds of local racers. The event is considered an excellent opportunity for both novice and seasoned triathletes to build a solid base and enhance their performance.

With van der Linden's experience and the crack field’s determination, the battle for top honors in the overall championship and across various age categories promises to be a thrilling one, with Panglao Island expected to be filled with the buzz of excitement and the spirit of competition.

Athletes from Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Great Britain, Greece, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Norway, New Zealand, Russian Federation, Singapore, Taiwan and the United States, along with close to 500 local racers, will be out to foil van der Linden’s drive for the top plum in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group.

The event will also feature the 5150 relay competition, with the Sun Life Tri-Team of Juan Miguel Guidote (swim) and Sun Life celebrity ambassadors Piolo Pascual (bike) and Matteo Guidicelli (run) all geared up to defend their crown in the 13-team all-male category.

Six teams will slug it out for the all-female title, while 12 others will dispute the mixed championship.

Adding to the excitement is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint (S2), consisting of a 750-meter swim, 20 km bike and 5 km run, designed for athletes looking to build a strong base or seeking to enhance their performance.

For details and registration, visit ironman.com/5150-bohol or goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

The event, backed by Sun Life, Go for Gold, the Bellevue Resort, the Province of Bohol, Municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Santé, Active, Manila Bulletin, and Tempo, promises to be a thrilling competition with a mix of experienced athletes and enthusiastic newcomers, set against the beautiful backdrop of Panglao Island.

vuukle comment

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

21 hours ago
Medal hopeful EJ Obiena will jumpstart Philippine athletics’ campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

1 day ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

23 hours ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

1 day ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) makes an assessment on its chances in the coming Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas ace Justin Brownlee earned a spot in the “All Star 5” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic is Wimbledon's Darth Vader, says McEnroe

Djokovic is Wimbledon's Darth Vader, says McEnroe

1 hour ago
Tennis great John McEnroe has described Novak Djokovic as the Darth Vader of Wimbledon, claiming the Serb's uncompromising...
Sports
fbtw
Minana Evos exits MPL Philippines

Minana Evos exits MPL Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Minana Evos has left the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines and released its entire roster.
Sports
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Super League unfolds

Shakey’s Super League unfolds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
UAAP champion National U and NCAA titlist St. Benilde headline the cast when the 2024 Shakey’s Super League National...
Sports
fbtw
Jeff Chan&rsquo;s daughter shoots 73, leads by 6

Jeff Chan’s daughter shoots 73, leads by 6

12 hours ago
Aerin Chan roared back with an impressive 73 to wrest a six-stroke lead over Quincy Pilac in the girls’ 10-12 division...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with