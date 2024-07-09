^

Chan zooms to 6-shot lead in JPGT Luzon Series 4 opener

Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 5:50pm
Chan zooms to 6-shot lead in JPGT Luzon Series 4 opener
Aerin Chan.
Pilipinas Golf

SILANG, Cavite – Aerin Chan roared back with an impressive frontside finish, carding a 73 to wrest a six-stroke lead over Quincy Pilac in the girls' 10-12 division at the start of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 4 at the Riviera’s Couples course here Tuesday.

An eagle and two birdies on the front nine compensated for her double bogey on the fifth hole and her closing 34 cushioned the impact of a wobbly backside 39, giving her a commanding lead and bringing her closer to a first-leg title after two fifth-place finishes at Splendido Taal and Pinewoods.

"I had a good game, had lots of fun, and played without pressure," said the 11-year-old Chan, daughter of PBA top gun Jeff, one of the best 3-point shooters of his generation.

The Saint Pedro Poveda student emphasized the importance of ball control for her title drive in the 36-hole competition. "I hope I can get my distance right and be able to target the hole," she added.

Pilac, one of the division winners in the inaugural Junior PGT last year, matched Chan's three-over start on the back nine but faltered with four bogeys and a double bogey against two birdies, finishing with a 79.

Georgina Handog and Maurysse Abalos, who topped the Pradera Verde and Splendido legs, respectively, struggled with 91 and 94, respectively, but remained hopeful for a big comeback in the last 18 holes.

Athena Serapio, meanwhile, made her mark with a 93 in her JPGT debut, taking a two-stroke lead over Tyra Garingalao, who shot a 95, with Andrea Dee and Penelope Sy posting 99 and 112, respectively, in the girls’ 8-9 division.

"It’s exciting and I like to play with other kids," said Serapio, from Immaculate Conception Academy in Greenhills. She expects to have a better card tomorrow (Wednesday).

In other results, Levonne Talion carded a 39 on a fine frontside finish to save an 85, grabbing a three-stroke lead over Kendra Garingalao, who shot an 88, in the girls’ 13-15 class, with Gen. Santos City’s Alexie Gabi just another stroke back at 89. Montserrat Lapuz scored a 91, setting the stage for a spirited battle in the 54-hole tournament.

Talion, still seeking a breakthrough win in the series sponsored by ICTSI and supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf, overcame shaky putting with steady driving and superb iron play to seize the upper hand but stressed the need to work on her putting to bolster her title chances.

"My putting messed it up. I hit good drives and hit regulation a number of times but made two three-putts and had one four-putt," said Talion, who competed in the Singapore Amateur Open last week. "I need to work on my putting in the next two days."

Pinewoods leg playoff winner Rafa Anciano launched her campaign for a second Luzon Series title with an 84, establishing a firm 12-stroke lead over Chloe Rada, who struggled with a 96. Gabriela Sison scored a 98, and Casey Frankum carded a 99, while Necky Tortosa hobbled with a 116 in a disappointing start to the 72-hole tournament.

In the boys’ 16-18 division, Patrick Tambalque, who also competed in Singapore’s premier amateur championship, hit two birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey, finishing with a 75 to gain a two-shot lead over Benedict Kobayashi, who scored a 77.

Simon Wahing, who dominated the Negros Occidental leg of the Visayas series last week, fought back with a frontside 39 to salvage an 85, tying for third with Rolly Duran. Harry Sales and Gabriel Slavin posted 86 and 88, respectively.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Jose Carlos Taruc carded a 79 to grab a three-stroke lead over John Paul Agustin, Jr., who shot an 82. Andres Fabie and Santi Asuncion stayed in the hunt with 85 and 87, respectively.

Vito Sarines, winner of the Splendido and Pinewoods legs in the 10-12 category, zeroed in on a third leg title after delivering the day’s best round of two-under 70 on five birdies against a double bogey and a bogey, storming to a 10-shot lead over Jacob Casuga, who scored an 80. Nathaniel Yeung posted an 87, while Edgardo Aguirre and Lorenzo Juane matched 88s.

Kvan Alburo, on the other hand, showed no signs of slowing down, posting a 90 for an eight-stroke advantage over Michael Ray Hortel II, who made a 98, while Jesus Yambao scored a 99 in the youngest division.

"I want to be the champion here and I want to win the trophy," said Alburo, who has already secured a spot in the Philippine Match Play Championship at The Country Club in October but is competing this week in pursuit of another championship.

