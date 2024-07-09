^

Pampanga, Davao barge into PSL National U-16 semis

July 9, 2024 | 12:42pm
Yujin Pena (right) of Pampanga jostles for rebounding position against Justin palic of Caloocan.
MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga and Davao City punched their way to the semis undefeated by hurdling their respective rivals on Day 3 of competition in the PSL National Finals at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

The boys of Luid Kapampangan demolished erstwhile undefeated Caloocan, 82-58, to secure their third victory in as many games and headed into the next round in high spirits.

Yujin Peña served as the anchor of Pampanga’s solid inside game as he tallied a double-double production of 12 points and 11 rebounds while three other players also contributed in twin digits for Pampanga, which outscored Batang Kankaloo in points inside the paint, 46-34.

Kent Lagman picked up from where he left off in the previous game as he led all scorers with 16 points while Chester Tulabut contributed 12 and Gean Angeles scored 11 for Pampanga.

Like Pampanga, Davao City is also going to the semifinal round with a spotless record, this after running roughshod over Ormoc-OCCCI, 71-57.

Darlico Gantuangco once again presided on Davao City-Extra Sideline as he poured in 20 points. But it was Jefferson Bentulan who asserted his might once more as he came away with another double-double performance of 17 points and 12 boards. The duo carried their team to their third win in as many games and straight to the semifinal round.

Davao City used its size advantage to the hilt and easily outrebounded its smaller counterpart from Ormoc, 62-33.  

Manila-UST banked on its balance offensive show then shackled Cavite’s gunner Cyrus John Dalosa to score a one-sided 80-65 victory.

So unforgiving was Manila’s defense on Dalosa, who was held to just a lone basket and ended up with three points. In the previous game which Cavite also dropped, he was grounded and wound up scoreless.

Cebu-USPF defeated Misamis Oriental, 103-75, in the battle of winless teams.

With two players scoring 20 points or more, Cebu’s under-16 team finally cracked the win column after three games and booted out Misamis Oriental in the race for a semifinals seat.

