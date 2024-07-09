^

Gonzales pulls off upsets to win dual PPS tennis titles

Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 10:44am
Gonzales pulls off upsets to win dual PPS tennis titles
Cielo Gonzales (left) beams as she shares the podium with Jaydy Entera and Duma Mudjahid Boloto during awards rites graced by City Sports director King Belmonte (right).

MANILA, Philippines – Cielo May Gonzales and Francine Madeleine Wong achieved remarkable victories, dominating four age categories in the girls' division in the Mayor Frederick Siao National Junior Tennis Championships at the San Miguel and Pala-o courts in Iligan City over the weekend.

The unranked Gonzales triumphed over top seed Anna Ragpala, 4-0, 4-1 in the 16-and-under semifinals. She then maintained her momentum, overpowering No. 2 Shandy Cailing, 6-2, 6-2, to secure the crown.

She continued her impressive performance by defeating No. 1 Sanschena Francisco, 6-1, 6-2, to win the 18-and-under trophy, marking her emergence as a rising star from Oroquieta City in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The top-ranked Wong matched Gonzales' achievements, decisively beating Princessgwen Tabanao, 6-1, 6-2, in the 12-and-under finals. The Cagayan de Oro competitor then triumphed over Denise Quiday, 6-2, 6-3, to claim the 14-and-under championship in the five-day tournament organized by City Sports director Vincero Belmonte and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis.

In the boys' category, youngsters Jaydy Entera and Duma Mudjahib Boloto shone brightly, living up to their top billings and sharing MVP honors with Gonzales and Wong. Entera notably reversed the top-seeded Boloto in the 12-and-under semifinals, 4-0, 4-0, then the Misamis Oriental native thwarted No. 2 Prince Centino, 6-4, 6-2, to clinch the championship.

Boloto, hailing from Marawi City, earlier survived a tough match against Xerus Madridano, winning 4-1, 2-4, 10-7, in the semis. He then routed Kent Madridano, 4-1, 4-2, to top the 10-and-under unisex division in the tournament, which served as part of the PPS-PEPP program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro.

In other results, top seed Nathan Cortes from Tubod, Lanao del Norte, faced challenges but ultimately triumphed in the boys' 14-and-under class with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Kennedy Gumera.

Unseeded local bet Crislance Iglupas made a significant impact by winning the 16-and-under division after a thrilling 4-6, 6-2, 12-10 match against No. 1 Yusuf Mangotara, while Marawi City's Malik Dimaro, another unranked player, stunned top seed Randy Pausanos, 4-0, 4-0, in the semis and then repulsed Abdul Hameed Balt, 3-6, 6-3, 10-1, in the final of the 18-and-under category.

Boloto also teamed up with Arianna Tiongko to win the 10-and-under unisex doubles title. Meanwhile, Cortes and Gumera (boys) shared the 14-and-under crown with Rhayana Rain Cuarto and Quiday (girls), while Iglupas and Julian Maglangit (boys) split the 18-and-under title with Kyla Elorde and Bless Plariza (girls).

