^

Sports

PSL National Finals: Manila-UST repels Ormoc-OCCCI; Pangasinan wins

Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 5:14pm
PSL National Finals: Manila-UST repels Ormoc-OCCCI; Pangasinan wins
Gab Castro pulled down 19 boards on top of producing 11 markers for Manila-UST.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Manila-UST survived a hard-fighting Ormoc-OCCCI squad, 65-55, in the second day of competition in the PSL National Finals at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

Using its size, manpower and experience, Manila had to endure a grueling three-quarter match before finally getting settled in the fourth.

The match was a virtual David versus Goliath as Ormoc, lacking in height, but displaying a big fighting heart, pushed its rival to the limit.

But the adjustments made by Manila of using a four-big line up proved to be the telling blow as it finally put away a team composed of a bunch of 14 years old competing in the 16-and-below tournament.

Three players wound up with a double-double performance with Gab Castro, Tayshaun Guerrero and Zaccary Valenzona doing much of the damage.

Castro pulled down 19 boards on top of producing 11 markers.

Guerrero scattered 13 points and added 12 rebounds while Valenzona chipped in 10 markers and hauled down 11 caroms as Manila just as expected lorded it over in the battle of the boards, 65-40, to enter the win column in the group stage.

Ormoc, which played the last game in the opener and saw action in the very first game of the second day, absorbed its second loss.

Pangasinan banked on its dynamic duo — Jann Domingo and Jheremy Godoy — to wallop Misamis Oriental, 69-43.

Domingo and Godoy combined for 50 of their team’s total output as the fearsome twosome proved to be too much to handle for Misamis Oriental.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The dream is not over

The dream is not over

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
Brazil put the cuffs on Justin Brownlee, and the mighty effort of Gilas Pilipinas ended in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium of the Meeting de Paris Diamond League after struggling mightily...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys no match for Aussies, end up winless in FIBA U17 World Cup

Gilas boys no match for Aussies, end up winless in FIBA U17 World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys ended the FIBA U17 World Cup as the worst squad in the 16-team tournament after getting drubbed by...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay cagers bounce back

Pinay cagers bounce back

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Afril Bernardino came through with 13 points, six rebounds and six steals as Gilas Pilipinas rebounded from a loss with a...
Sports
fbtw
Cone relishes 'growth experience' for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers

Cone relishes 'growth experience' for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said the Nationals’ historic run in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

Paris will show value of hosting Olympics, says Tokyo Games chief

3 hours ago
Paris will remind people of the value of hosting the Olympics, says a top official of the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were delayed...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Luzon action resumes at Riviera

JPGT Luzon action resumes at Riviera

3 hours ago
The ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon series resumes with its fourth leg at the Riviera Golf and Country Club’s Couples course...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena stumbles with 74, ties for 8th in International Series Morocco

Tabuena stumbles with 74, ties for 8th in International Series Morocco

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena faced challenges with his long game and irons in the final nine holes, ending up with a 74 and settling for...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls pull off impressive stint in Canada softball tilt

Blu Girls pull off impressive stint in Canada softball tilt

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The future is bright for the Philippine Blu Girls.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with