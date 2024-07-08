RP Blu Boys, RP Blu Girls bring glory back to Philippines as highest-ranked Filipino team sport in the world

Both teams are currently ranked 15th in the WBSC world rankings, reflecting their hard-earned success and growing dominance in the sport.

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes are in the Philippines once more after proving it has what it takes to compete head to head against world-class athletes in team sports, not in basketball or football, but because of softball.

The RP Blu Boys and RP Blu Girls’ rankings are on the rise at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), catching the attention and eliciting applause from both local and global sport enthusiasts.

Both teams are currently ranked 15th in the WBSC world rankings, reflecting their hard-earned success and growing dominance in the sport. With their impressive performances and steadfast determination, these teams are destined to become household names in the softball community and retain, if not improve, their respective ranks.

Presently, the RP Blu Girls is seeing excellent action at the Canada Cup International Softball Championship in Surrey, British Columbia where they already beat teams from New Zealand and Hong Kong, and face teams from Canada, Israel and Mexico, among others.

A few weeks ago, the RP Blu Boys showed their grit at the 18th WBSC Men’s Softball WorldCup in Hermosillo, Mexico where they stepped to the plate against Australia, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela.

Prior to these remarkable runs, the year 2023 was hailed as a landmark year for Philippine softball, with four Cebuana Lhuillier-backed national teams qualifying for the World Cup: the RP Blu Girls, RP Blu Boys, the U15 Women’s Team and the Philippine Co-ed Slow Pitch Team.

The RP Blu Boys and RP Blu Girls' outstanding showing in international competitions propelled the Philippines to the 14th spot in the WBSC rankings. Their remarkable performances has led the WBSC to recognize the Philippines as the most improved nation, climbing 17 positions from No. 31 at the beginning of the year.

This meteoric rise highlights the team's relentless drive and exceptional skill, backed by the support and dedication of ASAPHIL president and Cebuana Lhuillier CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier. His unwavering commitment to making softball a prominent and respected sport in the Philippines has elevated the sport to new heights.

More than financial support, Lhuillier’s leadership has inspired a culture of excellence and determination among the young athletes. “I have high hopes for softball as it is a sport where I firmly believe that Filipinos can excel in,” Lhuillier enthused.

As the RP Blu Boys and RP Blu Girls continue to make a strong impression globally, their exceptional talent and undeniable grit are setting new standards, making every game they play not just a must-watch event but a manifestation of the Filipino people’s strong potential and love for the game.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Miladay Jewels and Cebuana Lhuillier is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.