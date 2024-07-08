^

Tabuena stumbles with 74, ties for 8th in International Series Morocco

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 1:29pm
Tabuena stumbles with 74, ties for 8th in International Series Morocco
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on March 24, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines playing a shot during round two of the World City Championship presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena faced challenges with his long game and irons in the final nine holes, ending up with a 74 and settling for a joint eighth place in the International Series Morocco won by Ben Campbell in a dramatic sudden death at the Royal Dar Es Salam’s Red course in Rabat Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Despite a promising start with a two-birdie, two-bogey performance on the front nine of the par-73 layout, Tabuena struggled on the back nine but managed to salvage four consecutive pars from the 10th hole. After a regulation par on the par-3 15th hole, he missed the fairways on the last four holes.

However, the ICTSI-backed player showed resilience with impressive recoveries, dropping only a single stroke on the 15th. This effort, though commendable, was insufficient for a last-minute comeback, leaving him without a chance to contend for a Top 5 finish in the $2 million championship.

Tabuena concluded the tournament with a nine-under 283 total (worth $39,480), tying for eighth place with four other competitors. He ended six strokes behind Campbell, who thwarted John Catlin’s wire-to-wire attempt with a brilliant eagle-birdie finish, forcing a playoff at 277 after scoring 71.

In the playoff, Campbell clinched victoryby sinking a 20-fo ot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole. His win, worth $360,000, was marked by a spectacular comeback as he trailed by three strokes with two holes remaining.

Campbell eagled the par-4 penultimate hole from 35 feet and then made another birdie from 10 feet on the final hole, leading to the sudden death. Catlin narrowly missed his birdie attempt from a similar distance.

Earlier in the round, Catlin had a rocky start with back-to-back bogeys but managed to recover with three birdies, ultimately carding a 72.

