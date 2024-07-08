Davao, Cebu-USJR victorious as PSL National Finals fire off

MANILA, Philippines – Davao City used its manpower advantage to the hilt to bring down reigning NCR 2004 champion Caloocan-Batang Kankaloo, 91-83, in the PSL National Finals on Sunday at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

Facing a Caloocan team that showed up with only eight players, Davao City banked on the hot-shooting John Elmirod Rodulfa, who came away with a near double-double performance.

Rodulfa sizzled for 34 points, including five 3-point shots, while also pulling down nine boards.

The dead shot forward had an easier time piercing the defense of Caloocan, which couldn’t keep up with its fresher rivals from Mindanao.

Keith Marquez completed a double-double showing of 15 points and 14 rebounds while Karl Benedict Wood contributed 13 for Davao City.

Cebu, represented by University of San Jose Recolletos-Khalifa a constant producer of some of the all-time greatest local players, shocked powerhouse Pampanga-Luid, 63-60.

The Cebuanos competing in Born 2006, trailed from the most part of the game.

They were down by as many as 14, (30-16), but will themselves to victory.

Jan Vince Oringo had a monster showing as he finished with a double-double performance of 19 points and 18 rebounds to power Cebu-USJR to the early victory.

With Oringo muscling his way inside, Cebu-USJR outrebounded Pampanga-Luid, 62-37.