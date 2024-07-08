^

Sports

Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 1:16am
Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th
EJ Obiena
Facebook / EJ Obiena

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium of the Meeting de Paris Diamond League after struggling mightily in the Paris Olympics preview Sunday night (Manila time).

Obiena finished tied for fourth place in the tourney alongside Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis as he managed to go over 5.75 meters before failing in his attempts in 5.85 meters and 5.95 meters.

He started strong, going over 5.50 meters with ease.

The 28-year-old Asian Games gold medalist then attempted 5.75 meters and had a clean jump.

Come 5.85 meters, though, he was unable to hurdle in two attempts.

Afterward, he missed his lone attempt at 5.95 meters, which resulted in his early exit.

Olympic gold medalist Armand Duplantis reigned supreme in the competition as he looked in-form with a 6.00 meter finish.

He attempted to go over 6.25 meters, but he failed in three attempts.

The United States' Sam Kendricks finished second with 5.95 meters.

Coming in third was France’s Thibaut Collet with 5.85 meters.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas falls to Brazil, ends Olympic hopes

Gilas falls to Brazil, ends Olympic hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Cinderella run of Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) is over.
Sports
fbtw
Georgia coach visits Pinoys&rsquo; lockerroom

Georgia coach visits Pinoys’ lockerroom

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Georgia coach Aleksandar Dzikic was a surprise visitor in Gilas’ lockerroom after the Philippines clinched a semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines U17 squad winless so far

Philippines U17 squad winless so far

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas put up a better fight but still succumbed to world No. 16 Argentina, 83-67, in the classification rounds of...
Sports
fbtw
Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Another game, another loss by Gilas Pilipinas boys.
Sports
fbtw
Olympics remains a dream

Olympics remains a dream

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
No go for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinay cagers bounce back

Pinay cagers bounce back

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Afril Bernardino came through with 13 points, six rebounds and six steals as Gilas Pilipinas rebounded from a loss with a...
Sports
fbtw
Davao, Cebu triumphant in PSL National Finals kickoff

Davao, Cebu triumphant in PSL National Finals kickoff

2 hours ago
Davao City used its manpower advantage to the hilt to bring down reigning NCR 2004 champion Caloocan-Batang Kankaloo, 91-83,...
Sports
fbtw
Tortosa resumes hunt of JPGT finals slot

Tortosa resumes hunt of JPGT finals slot

2 hours ago
Santa Barbara, Iloilo pride Necky Tortosa, a young golfer with only one arm, continues her pursuit of glory in the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
The dream is not over

The dream is not over

By Bill Velasco | 2 hours ago
Brazil put the cuffs on Justin Brownlee, and the mighty effort of Gilas Pilipinas ended in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with