Obiena struggles, ends up at joint 4th

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium of the Meeting de Paris Diamond League after struggling mightily in the Paris Olympics preview Sunday night (Manila time).

Obiena finished tied for fourth place in the tourney alongside Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis as he managed to go over 5.75 meters before failing in his attempts in 5.85 meters and 5.95 meters.

He started strong, going over 5.50 meters with ease.

The 28-year-old Asian Games gold medalist then attempted 5.75 meters and had a clean jump.

Come 5.85 meters, though, he was unable to hurdle in two attempts.

Afterward, he missed his lone attempt at 5.95 meters, which resulted in his early exit.

Olympic gold medalist Armand Duplantis reigned supreme in the competition as he looked in-form with a 6.00 meter finish.

He attempted to go over 6.25 meters, but he failed in three attempts.

The United States' Sam Kendricks finished second with 5.95 meters.

Coming in third was France’s Thibaut Collet with 5.85 meters.