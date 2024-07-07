^

Alas Pilipinas aims to bridge the gap with other SEA teams

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 6:51pm
More than looking at individual results, the national volleyball team program is focused on developing Alas in the long run.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge De Brito is looking at the big picture after the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup, where the Philippines suffered an early exit against long-time powerhouse Vietnam in the quarterfinals on Friday.

More than looking at individual results, the national team program is focused on developing the team in the long run.

At this point, with a young core leading the team, De Brito wants to take things one step at a time. First on the agenda: reaching the level of fellow Southeast Asian teams.

“Okay, [at this point] Vietnam is No. 2, Indonesia is No. 3 and Thailand of course No. 1 [in Southeast Asia]. It's always a challenge for us [to keep up] but they're trying to improve also. They have new players,” De Brito said after the Philippines' loss to Vietnam. 

“What we have to do is play hard and hard and minimize the distance between the No. 4 to No. 3 and then be able to [pass] them and beat them. It's not a long way but it's hard. Every step is really hard.”

Alas Pilipinas was able to show flashes of brilliance against regional rivals, especially during the previous tournament at the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup. In an unlikely run, the Philippines ended up on the podium for the first time ever, finishing third in the pocket tournament.

But after Vietnam’s quick win in the Challenger Cup, it became apparent that Alas has a ways to go.

With more competitions ahead, like the upcoming SEA V. League next month, De Brito is looking forward to working with the same group of girls – bannered by the likes of Sisi Rondina, Angel Canino and Bella Belen.

Alas are heading to the Land of the Rising Sun next in preparation for the SEA V. League.

“[We have a] training camp in Japan next week (July 14-25). We're going there with this lineup and we're gonna add some players to go there for a total of 18 [players],” he said.

Apart from the V. League, De Brito is also working toward competitions beyond – like the Southeast Asian Games next year.

“[The SEA Games is] far to think [of] but there' still time to work [with these players]. We have one and a half years to do that,” said De Brito. 

“[With] enough time, if we're supported by the clubs and the schools, then we can do it.” he added, alluding to ending a medal drought in the SEA Games.

The Philippines last won a medal in women’s volleyball in the SEA Games in 2005.

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
