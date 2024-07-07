^

Sports

Gilas boys no match for Aussies, end up winless in FIBA U17 World Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 6:26pm
Gilas boys no match for Aussies, end up winless in FIBA U17 World Cup
Australia rained down on GIlas Pilipinas in a blowout win.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas boys ended the FIBA U17 World Cup as the worst squad in the 16-team tournament after getting drubbed by Australia, 115-53, in another blowout loss Sunday afternoon (Manila time) at the Ahmet Comert Sports Hall in Turkiye.

It was a winless run for the Philippine youth team, as they lost by huge margins against Lithuania, Spain, Puerto Rico, the United States, Argentina and China before Sunday’s game.

Against Australia, the same thing happened as they were completely blown out.

Dash Daniels paced Australia with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists while stealing the ball six times.

Nash Walker added 18 markers for the Australians, who made 48 of their 81 field goals, good for 59.3%.

Gilas actually drew first blood in the match, with an Edryn Morales layup to go up 2-0.

The World No. 4 nation, though, flexed its muscle and ran away in the first quarter, taking a 31-13 lead before a Kurt Velasquez triple made it 16-31 heading into the second frame.

Australia just found a higher gear after a higher gear the rest of the way, as the squad steadily kept its foot on the Philippines’ throat.

The lead grew to as much as 62 points, 109-47, with 3:36 remaining in the game.

Joel Robinson and Alexander Rickeson had 11 apiece for the Asia Cup champions, who made 16 3-pointers.

Morales finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Gilas. Wacky Ludovice added 10 markers, but committed seven turnovers.

The Philippines ended the tournament with an average losing margin of 51.3 points per game.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Another game, another loss by Gilas Pilipinas boys.
Sports
Olympics remains a dream

Olympics remains a dream

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
No go for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
Philippines U17 squad winless so far

Philippines U17 squad winless so far

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas put up a better fight but still succumbed to world No. 16 Argentina, 83-67, in the classification rounds of...
Sports
Georgia coach visits Pinoys&rsquo; lockerroom

Georgia coach visits Pinoys’ lockerroom

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Georgia coach Aleksandar Dzikic was a surprise visitor in Gilas’ lockerroom after the Philippines clinched a semifinals...
Sports
Brownlee cut above the rest

Brownlee cut above the rest

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
There are at least 10 naturalized players not born in the countries they represent with no blood line in the four FIBA Olympic...
Sports
Stevenson outpoints Harutyunyan to retain WBC lightweight crown

Stevenson outpoints Harutyunyan to retain WBC lightweight crown

3 hours ago
Unbeaten American Shakur Stevenson retained his World Boxing Council lightweight world title with a methodical unanimous decision...
Sports
NBA: Hawks sign top draft pick Risacher

NBA: Hawks sign top draft pick Risacher

4 hours ago
French teenager Zaccharie Risacher, the top overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, has signed with the Atlanta Hawks, the...
Sports
Tabuena slips to 5th after 71 as Catlin stays in control

Tabuena slips to 5th after 71 as Catlin stays in control

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena put up a valiant fight, subduing Jinichiro Kozuma but ultimately succumbing to an in-form John Catlin in a...
Sports
Blacklist Rivalry survives play-ins, advances in Riyadh Masters

Blacklist Rivalry survives play-ins, advances in Riyadh Masters

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Blacklist Rivalry booked a slot to the group stages of the Riyadh Masters after a 3-1-1 run in the playins in the ongoing...
Sports
