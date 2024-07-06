Miado loses decision to Japanese foe as slump continues

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Miado absorbed his fourth straight loss inside the ONE Championship ring, suffering a split decision defeat against Japan’s Hiroba Minowa Saturday at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov.

Two judges scored the contest in favor of Minowa, while the other called it for the Filipino.

In the first round, Miado took advantage of his superior striking, knocking his opponent down early with a right hand that was seconded by a knee.

Minowa, though, recovered and was able to take Miado down multiple times as he landed shots from above despite the Filipino connecting with clean attacks on his feet.

The Japanese went back to working on his strengths in the second round, taking the match into the ground anew.

Miado was able to get back on his feet but eventually found himself dominated by the number four ranked strawweight as the younger fighter continued to turn it into a ground game.

And in the third round, Minowa was simply relentless and secured a takedown at the 4:15 mark of the canto and stayed on top until the final seconds.

“The Jaguar” has not won a bout in ONE since 2022, with previous losses against Mansur Malachiev, Lito Adiwang, Keito Yamakita and Minowa.

He dropped to a win-loss record of 6-8.

Minowa, for his part, arrested his personal three-match losing streak.

In the main event of the night, Turkey's Alibeg Rasulov won via unanimous decision over OK Rae Yoon of South Korea to take the ONE interim lightweight MMA world championship.

Nico Carrillo also defeated Saemapetch Fairtex in a bantamweight muay thai bout, and Tye Ruotolo triumphed over Jozef Chen in a catchweight submission grappling match.