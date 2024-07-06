Philippine triathlon gains boost with 5150 Bohol, Sunrise Sprint races

MANILA, Philippines -- The Sun Life 5150 Bohol and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint take center stage on the July 14, transforming the serene white sand beaches of Bellevue Resort in Bohol into a bustling hub of athleticism and camaraderie.

The event, featuring the Olympic distance of 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run, has already reached full capacity a week before the race day, highlighting the growing enthusiasm and participation in the triathlon community, especially among first-timers eager to tackle the multi-sport challenge on what is known as the region's most welcoming short-distance triathlon course.

For many participants, the 5150 Bohol represents more than just a race – it's a milestone in their personal health and wellness journeys. Sun Life Philippines, in partnership with The IRONMAN Group, has been instrumental in promoting these events, reflecting their commitment to empowering Filipinos to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Princess Galura, president of the IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events, highlights the accessibility and welcoming nature of the Bohol course.

"The course here in Bohol is accessible to participants of different skill levels and has a distinct vibe of being a friendly, yet competitive race," she said.

The significant registration turnout underscores the rising demand for multisport events in the Philippines, drawing athletes and the local community together in a shared pursuit of health and fitness.

The Bellevue Resort, a longtime partner since 2014, is excited to host this year's event.

"We are proud to continue to host what participants look forward to as the race-cation venue of the year," said Dustin Chan, Managing Director of The Bellevue Resort. The resort's idyllic setting and exceptional facilities make it a perfect backdrop for this celebration of athleticism and perseverance.

The event also features the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance event comprising a 750-meter swim, 20 km bike ride, and 5 km run, designed to accommodate both competitive and non-competitive athletes.

Supported by Go for Gold, this sprint race has seen participation from notable athletes like Matthew Hermosa and Nicole del Rosario.

Jeremy Go, vice president for Marketing at Powerball, emphasizes that sprint races "embody our commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and fostering a sense of community among all participants."

For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol or www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com/.

Backers of the event are Sun Life, Go for Gold, the Bellevue Resort, the Province of Bohol, Municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Santé, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.