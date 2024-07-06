^

Sports

Strong finish keeps Tabuena in the International Series hunt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 10:58am
Strong finish keeps Tabuena in the International Series hunt
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on October 8, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines hitting a shot during the fourth round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena shook off a wobbly start and endured a rollercoaster round midway through with a strong finish in the wind, birdying the last two holes to fire a 71 and stay in the hunt for a major breakthrough in the International Series Morocco in Rabat Friday (Saturday Manila time).

His two-under card at the par-73 Royal Dar Es Salam’s Red course kept him tied at second with four others at 138, still a stroke behind a steady John Catlin, who also slowed down with a 71 and remained in control at 137.

But with a slew of aces lurking behind, including Gaganjeet Bhullar, who fired a 68, Travis Smyth, who shot a 69, and Jinichiro Kozuma and Ben Campbell, who matched 70s for 138s, the final 36 holes of the $2 million championship, serving as the pathway to LIV Golf, promises a thrilling finish.

Scott Vincent and Eugenio Chacarra also stalked the leaders at 139 after a pair of 71s, while Ahmad Baig and Charlie Lindh turned in a 69 and a 71, respectively, for joint ninth at 140, just three strokes off the pace. This sets the stage for a furious weekend battle not only of shotmaking, iron play, and putting but also nerves.

Coming off an impressive fifth-place finish in the Korea Open two weeks ago, Tabuena stayed in the conversation despite a shaky start that saw him miss a couple of birdie chances in the first five holes. Despite a bogey on the sixth, he birdied the next two holes.

A double bogey on the 10th stalled his charge, although he birdied two of the next five holes to get back into the thick of things. Not even a missed green miscue on No. 16 could rattle his confidence as he fought back strongly with birdies in the last two holes to save a 35-36.

“It was good. I knew it was going to be tough, the winds were swirling, and there were some good pins there. I didn’t get off to a good start, but I held in there and finished pretty well,” said the ICTSI-backed Tabuena.

“I just continued to stay patient. I knew that there were a lot of holes left in the round and a lot of holes left in the next few days, and I just wanted to put myself in a good position to move up the leaderboard,” he added.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban carded a second straight 72 and made the cut at tied 32nd, while Lloyd Go bucked a 74 to make it to the weekend play of the third International Series event of the season with a 146, the cutoff score.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que, however, failed to advance with a 147 after a 75, marred by a backside 39.

Catlin, on the other hand, stayed in pursuit of a third title in four starts on the Asian Tour, matching Tabuena’s output for a nine-under aggregate. The Asian Tour Order of Merit leader and winner of the International Series Macau earlier this year also survived an up-and-down back nine, with an eagle, one birdie on 18, and three bogeys but held on to head into the weekend in pole position.

“Yeah, it was okay, I just would have liked to have been a little bit sharper,” said Catlin. “It just felt a little bit off, but I was able to hang in there well, and you know I still posted a decent number and stayed on top of that leaderboard. That was important to me coming down that last. I was like, ‘I want to make a four on 18 and be in that final group’.”

The 32-year-old is fresh from his debut on the LIV Golf League: he finished joint 24th in LIV Golf Houston, tied for seventh in their Nashville event, and will head to the next stop in Valderrama next week.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto is free from a rib fracture scare after getting hurt against Georgia in their FIBA Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas boys continued free-falling in the FIBA U17 World Cup and dropped to their fifth straight loss in the tourney,...
Sports
fbtw
'Big moment guy&rsquo; Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

'Big moment guy’ Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
If you were to ask Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone, Justin Brownlee belongs in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw

MMA not for Olympics?

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
The Paris Olympics loom ahead, and there is a discussion on which sports can inevitably make it into the Games.
Sports
fbtw
Canada welcomes Gilas Legends

Canada welcomes Gilas Legends

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Canada has opened its arms to welcome a team of Gilas Legends on a four-weekend goodwill tour of different cities with basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz wins five-set Wimbledon thriller as Sinner, Gauff cruise

Alcaraz wins five-set Wimbledon thriller as Sinner, Gauff cruise

1 hour ago
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated close friend Frances Tiafoe in a roller-coaster five sets to reach the Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie

Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One film, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will...
Sports
fbtw
Murray given tribute in final Wimbledon

Murray given tribute in final Wimbledon

11 hours ago
Andy Murray was given an emotional tribute after his final Wimbledon tournament started with a men’s doubles defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Vietnam beats Alas in straight sets

Vietnam beats Alas in straight sets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas’ journey to the Women’s Volleyball Nations League has ended while Vietnam’s odyssey has just...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with