^

Sports

Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 10:14pm
Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5
Gilas Pilipinas' Kurt Velasquez
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas boys continued free-falling in the FIBA U17 World Cup and dropped to their fifth straight loss in the tourney, this time at the hands of Argentina, 83-67, Friday night (Manila time) at the Ahmet Comert Sports Hall in Türkiye.

This is the Philippines' highest scoring output in the tournament thus far, but it is still not enough to stop their losing streak in the world cup.

Martin Torriani paced four Argentinians in double digits with 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Tyler Kropp chipped in 13, while Matias Domine chipped in 12 markers.

Gilas was well within striking distance early on, trailing by just five, 13-18, with a 3-pointer by Wacky Ludovice.

Argentina then ended the first canto with a 9-2 run to go up by 12, 27-15.

The World No. 16 country turned things up a notch in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 22 at the half.

It was enough separation to breeze through to the finish line, as the lead grew to as much as 29 points, 81-52, after a 3-pointer by Domine.

Gilas stormed back, cutting the lead to 14, 67-81, with 2:30 remaining after a Ludovice layup, but it was a case of too little, too late.

Kurt Velasquez spearheaded the Philippines with 17 markers. Bonn Daja added 15 markers and nine boards, while Edryn Morales and Ludovice had 13 and 12, respectively.

Gilas will continue its World Cup campaign Saturday with the classification matches.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas&rsquo; stunner for ages

Gilas’ stunner for ages

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
And shock the world Gilas Pilipinas did.
Sports
fbtw
USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed a hapless 141-45 beating at the hands of the reigning champion and world No. 1 USA to bow out of...
Sports
fbtw
Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
To say that the entire basketball world was shocked after Gilas Pilipinas stunned World No. 6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball&rsquo;s Michael Jordan

Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball’s Michael Jordan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Is Justin Brownlee the Michael Jordan of the Philippines?
Sports
fbtw
Boxer Ryan Garcia 'expelled' by WBC chief after racist rant

Boxer Ryan Garcia 'expelled' by WBC chief after racist rant

9 hours ago
The World Boxing Council (WBC) on Thursday (Friday Manila time) expelled embattled fighter Ryan Garcia from its events after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Big moment guy&rsquo; Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

'Big moment guy’ Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
If you were to ask Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone, Justin Brownlee belongs in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw
V33wise, Agent Zero, Yue leave Blacklist International

V33wise, Agent Zero, Yue leave Blacklist International

By Michelle Lojo | 11 hours ago
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang community was rocked by player announcements as four of Blacklist International's players bid...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena sizzles with solid 67, trails by 1 in IS Morocco

Tabuena sizzles with solid 67, trails by 1 in IS Morocco

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena kicked off the International Series Morocco with a fiery start, posting a solid six-under 67, placing him just...
Sports
fbtw
Now ex-Blue Eagle Mason Amos sorry for 'unacceptable actions'

Now ex-Blue Eagle Mason Amos sorry for 'unacceptable actions'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
New La Salle Green Archer Mason Amos has broken his silence as he apologized for “not being considerate” with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with