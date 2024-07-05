^

Sports

Arcilla defends crown in Gov. Dimaporo tennis tilt after Acabo quits

Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 11:18am
Arcilla defends crown in Gov. Dimaporo tennis tilt after Acabo quits
Johnny Arcilla (center) poses with his championship plaque.

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla secured another Open crown, but unlike his hard-fought three-set victory over Eric Jed Olivarez in last month's Olivarez Cup, the veteran campaigner walked away with the Gov. Imelda Dimaporo National Open title after his opponent, Alexis Acabo, quit following the opening set, 6-1.

Acabo's abrupt decision marred what could have been an exhilarating conclusion to an excitement-filled tournament in Lanao del Norte. The fifth-ranked Acabo had previously upset Olivarez, 6-4, 6-3, in the semis, setting the stage for a thrilling championship match. His unexpected exit, however, left a large crowd of spectators and sponsors deeply disappointed.

After being outplayed and outhit by the multi-titled Arcilla, Acabo chose to walk off the Mindanao Civic Center court. Event organizer and tournament director Bobby Mangunay recounted the incident, saying, "When I talked to him, he just said he didn’t want to play anymore. He didn’t ask for an injury timeout, nor did he inform the umpire. He just quit. Johnny (Arcilla) even told him to finish the game because it was embarrassing with so many spectators and sponsors watching. But he gave the same response — he didn’t want to play anymore."

Arcilla, who also edged out Olivarez in the previous year's tournament, had thwarted his doubles partner Nilo Ledama in a fierce semifinal match, 6-4, 6-4. The many-time PCA Open champion showcased his vast repertoire of shots to convincingly win the opening set of the final showdown in the tournament presented by Dunlop.

In the men's doubles, Fritz Verdad and Rolly Saga stunned the Arcilla-Ledama pair in the semis and then defeated Jose Maria Pague and Eric Tangub, 7-5, 6-3, to clinch the crown in the event hosted by Mayor Dimaporo and organized by Provincial Sports Coordinator Nelson Lasola.

Nicole Ann Bautista and Nichole dela Rita captured the women's doubles trophy by repelling Minette Bentillo and Judy Ann Padilla, 6-3, 6-3, in the event supported by Philta, Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

In the Legends division, Wilbur Orillano and Alexander Diego topped the men's doubles 30s, while Dencio Canilas and Roy Denopol emerged victorious in the 40s division. Other winners in the event, which served as part of the Palawan Pawnshop tennis program, included Alvin Lomongo and Remas Generelao (50s), Roy Baulete and Camilo Lasquite (60s), and the pair of Bentillo and Benedict Lim in mixed doubles.

vuukle comment

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed a hapless 141-45 beating at the hands of the reigning champion and world No. 1 USA to bow out of...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas&rsquo; stunner for ages

Gilas’ stunner for ages

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
And shock the world Gilas Pilipinas did.
Sports
fbtw
Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
To say that the entire basketball world was shocked after Gilas Pilipinas stunned World No. 6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball&rsquo;s Michael Jordan

Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball’s Michael Jordan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Is Justin Brownlee the Michael Jordan of the Philippines?
Sports
fbtw
Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO

Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO

1 day ago
Naomi Osaka rapidly switched her focus to the Paris Olympics after a chastening early exit from Wimbledon on Wednesday (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz faces friendly fire at Wimbledon as Gauff meets British outsider

Alcaraz faces friendly fire at Wimbledon as Gauff meets British outsider

1 hour ago
Carlos Alcaraz must put his friendship with Frances Tiafoe to one side as the defending champion targets a place in the Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas begins tough mission in FIVB Challenger Cup

Alas Pilipinas begins tough mission in FIVB Challenger Cup

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia de Guzman has tempered expectations on their chances against a heavily favored Vietnam and...
Sports
fbtw
Burgos seeks 5150 Bohol title repeat

Burgos seeks 5150 Bohol title repeat

12 hours ago
Erika Burgos is gearing up for another shot at Olympic distance glory, headlining a stellar lineup determined to challenge...
Sports
fbtw

Huge turnout chases PPS Iligan netfest honors

12 hours ago
The nationwide search for tennis talents shifts to northern Mindanao with over 200 entries competing for top honors and ranking points across nine age categories in the Mayor Frederick Siao National Junior Tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with