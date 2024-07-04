^

Sports

Latvia coach admits getting caught off guard by blistering Gilas start

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 4:28pm
Latvia coach admits getting caught off guard by blistering Gilas start
Latvia head coach Luca Banchi
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ strong start “created a sort of panic” for powerhouse Latvia, head coach Luca Banchi admitted, as the Asian team stunned the hometown bets early Thursday morning (Manila time).

Gilas started the game 8-0, which set the tone the rest of the way, and took a 16-point lead after the first quarter as the Nationals blasted Latvia in Riga, 89-80, in a wire-to-wire affair to kick off its journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. 

After the loss, Banchi lauded the Philippines’s “excellent performance from the very beginning.” 

“Unfortunately, the game started immediately bad and that created a sort of panic in the team. We became rushed. When you see the number you can understand that we had a lot of threes. Most of the time open [and we missed],” he said in the postgame press conference. 

“The feeling was we were trying to bring back the [flow] of the game, that unfortunately we lost from the beginning,” he added. 

Latvia’s Rodions Kurucs, for his part, said he feels his team was not able to execute offensively and defensively.

“I feel like we didn’t execute our offense and then we didn’t do our job on defense, which was the initial plan from the beginning of the game. That was our initial focus. We let them play their game, and we didn’t play physical enough against their bigs,” he said.

“They were just running whatever they want. On the offensive end, we just
 didn’t make our shots and we were kind of… I don’t know, our energy [was lacking] because of that and we were lacking on defense because of that,” he added. 

Kurucs paced the Latvians with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. 

Davis Bertans and Janis Strelnieks added 10 apiece for the losing team, which shot just 38% from the field. They made just 10 of their 42 attempts from the 3-point area. 

The Philippines, on the other hand, made 30 of their 62 field goals, good for 48% shooting. 

The 26-year-old wing also lamented their turnovers and sluggish defensive effort. 

“Today we played… we had a lot of turnovers and like I said we played bad in defense, they scored a lot so we can’t run down the score and they also ran off our turnovers. I think that was bad for us.” 

Banchi likewise stressed that their loss should be a wake-up call. 

“So we have to congratulate them because our opponents played a very good game, very solid. On the other hand, for us, it’s another [chance] just to reset and focus on the next step of the tournament, being conscious that we need to elevate the quality of our basketball,” he said.  

“Mentally, stay in the game because as I told everybody tonight, this will probably [be] a turning point of our tournament to understand what we really need — to continue to believe in our possibility to win the tournament.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

LATVIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys absorbed a 96-point beating at the hands of World no. 1 Team USA, 141-45, in arguably the worst outing...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to &lsquo;win the whole thing&rsquo;, says Cone

Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to ‘win the whole thing’, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Gilas Pilipinas’ Olympic fate hanging in the balance, head coach Tim Cone said they are not in Riga, Latvia to...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

17 hours ago
Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics as the Filipino-Ivorian fencer climbed...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will have 22 valiant bets to the Paris Olympics slated July 26 to Aug. 11 after hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings&nbsp;

Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings 

1 day ago
Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball&rsquo;s Michael Jordan

Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball’s Michael Jordan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Is Justin Brownlee the Michael Jordan of the Philippines?
Sports
fbtw
Wahing, Gotiong rule JPGT Negros golf tilt to earn finals slots

Wahing, Gotiong rule JPGT Negros golf tilt to earn finals slots

3 hours ago
Bukidnon’s Simon Wahing overcame early challenges and survived a late stumble to clinch the boys’ 16-18 category...
Sports
fbtw
Pilipinas Super League players beam with pride

Pilipinas Super League players beam with pride

3 hours ago
Players who saw action for the Palarong Pambansa know the feeling of what it takes playing in the national level, but for...
Sports
fbtw
Burgos primed to repeat in 5150 Bohol race

Burgos primed to repeat in 5150 Bohol race

4 hours ago
Erika Burgos is gearing up for another shot at Olympic distance glory, headlining a stellar lineup determined to challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with