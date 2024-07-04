^

PPS Iligan juniors tennis tilt draws over 200 aspirants

Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 11:05am
PPS Iligan juniors tennis tilt draws over 200 aspirants
MANILA, Philippines -- The nationwide search for tennis talents shifts to northern Mindanao with over 200 entries competing for top honors and ranking points across nine age categories in the Mayor Frederick Siao National Junior Tennis Championships, which kicked off Thursday.

The boys’ 18-and-under division drew a 64-player cast, while the boys’ 16-, 14-, and 12-and-under classes each attracted 32-player rosters. To accommodate the large number of participants, organizers led by City Sports director Vincero Belmonte utilized the San Miguel, Pala-o, Celfort and Erlinda courts.

"We remain strong supporters of the city's sports programs, especially tennis," said Mayor Siao. "The overwhelming response to this Group 2 event further inspires us to host more tournaments in the future." The tournament is part of the city's juniors development program, aiming to nurture talents for the national pool.

The five-day tournament, sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis, and supported by Dunlop and Icon Golf and Sports, is part of the PPS-PEPP program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop President Bobby Castro.

For details, contact event organizer and tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Randy Pausanos, Abdul Hameed Balt, Yusuf Hadi Mangotara and Vince AJ Bering headline the boys’ 18-and-under division. Other notable participants include Terence Maraña, John Cajes, Bryzen Sanchez, and Vincent Nadal, all eager to showcase their skills and vie for the championship.

In the centerpiece girls’ division, regular campaigner Sanschena Francisco heads the roster, along with Bless Plariza, Anna Ragpala and Shandy Cailing. Ragpala and Cailing also hold the top two seedings in the 16-and-under category.

Mangotara, Nadal and Cajes also lead the chase in the boys’ 16-and-under division, with Kennedy Gumera, Nathan Cortes, Krisnel Batilo, Shalimar Aba-Conding and Amerhussein Amrollah seeking to make their mark.

Keen competition is also expected in the 14-and-under division, with Cortes and Gumera tipped to dispute the crown against Prince Centino, Amrollah and Khaled Khaled. In the girls’ side, Francine Wong and Denise Quiday are bracing for a showdown for the trophy.

Leading the 12-and-under cast are Mudjahid Boloto, Yuree Madrona, Centino and Khaled in the boys’ group, and Wong and Aizelle Libonfacil in the girls’ side. Boloto also gains the No. 1 seeding in the 10-and-under unisex list, which includes Arianna Tiongko, Gabriel Francisco, and Libonfacil.

