MPBL: Quezon survives Binan; Paranaque, QC win

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon Province flirted with disaster before besting Binan Tatak Gel, 58-54, on Wednesday and keeping its perfect record in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

The Quezon Huskers wasted a 15-point spread and allowed their opponents to knot the count at 45, before Judel Fuentes hit his stride and drilled in two triples in a 9-2 spurt that pushed them to 14-0 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Fuentes finished with 10 points like LJ Gonzales and Ximore Sandagon, who was chosen Best Player with an additional eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Gonzales also posted six rebounds and three assists, while Fuentes chipped in four rebounds and three steals.

Way behind, 30-45, Binan bunched 10 points, including 5 by Nino Canaleta, to move closer, 40-45, after the third quarter.

Nathaniel Lopez then canned a triple and a fadeaway, enabling Binan to tie Quezon for the third and last time with 6:30 left.

Carlo Lastimosa drove in and Kenny Roger Rocacurva knocked in a triple to push Binan within 54-56.

Gonzales, however, converted two charities with six seconds left to pull down Binan to 8-6. Lastimosa and Canaleta tallied 11 points each.

Paranaque led throughout and routed Bicolandia, 110-90, in the opener while Quezon City subdued Sarangani, 70-61, in the second game.

With Paolo Castro and Kristan Hernandez finding their range, the Paranaque Patriots pulled away, 42-17, en route to a 9-6 slate.

Castro wound up with 23 points, two steals and two rebounds; while Hernadez finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. They were complemented by Reneford Ruaya with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; John Uduba with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists; and homegrown JR Olegario with 13 points and three rebounds.

Bicolandia, which fell to 2-14, drew 27 points, five assists and three rebounds from Shaquille Alanes; 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks from Chris Javier; 18 points and 17 rebounds from John Edcel Rojas; and 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals from Lord Hower Casajeros.

The margin could have been bigger were if not for the Patriots' poor shooting from the charity stripe, sinking just 10 of 24 attempts.

Powered by Rhinwill Yambing and Paul Garcia, Quezon City TODA Aksyon broke free at 60-41 and proceeded to an 8-8 card.

Yambing notched 15 points and eight rebounds; while Garcia chalked 15 points, four 4 rebounds and two steals as Quezon City relegated Sarangani to 4-12.

The Sarangani Marlins got 17 points and 11 rebounds from Marvin Hayes; 15 points, six rebounds and four assists from Ryan Isaac Sual; and 13 points plus three rebounds from Larce Christian Sunga.

The MPBL visits the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, on Thursday with games pitting Pasay against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Valenzuela against Muntinlupa at 6 p.m., and Pangasinan against Pampanga at 8 p.m.