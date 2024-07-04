^

Sports

Exceptions to the rule

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2024 | 12:00am

Reviewing the rosters of the 24 teams competing in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in four cities this week, you notice there are more and more exceptions to the rule on the eligibility of foreign-born players to represent their countries of choice as locals. While FIBA stipulates that a national team may enlist only one naturalized player, the exceptions allow additional reinforcements even if they received their passports after turning 16. Its an indication that FIBA is embracing the reality of globalization while providing a way to balance world-wide competition.

FIBA has long recognized jus soli, or land of birth, as the basis of citizenship not jus sanguinis orright of bloodas the principle of descent. Under Philippine law, jus sanguinis is the determining factor. Under FIBA rules, if a foreign-born player has established extended residence or enrolled in a school or is playing in a country, he may be classified as a local regardless of heritage.

Take the Dominican Republic roster in the OQT. There are four players who were born in the USAntonio Pena (Coney Island, New York), Eddy Polanco (Washington Heights, New York), Adonys Henriquez (Orlando, Florida) and Luis Santos (Bronx, New York). Did they all receive their Dominican passports before turning 16 to be classified as locals? The four players, by the way, went to US schools.

Ivory Coast is another example. The lineup lists Patrick Tape, born in Charlotte, North Carolina and Deon Thompson, born in Torrance, California. Tape, 36, is a 6-10 center who played at Columbia, Duke and University of San Francisco. He joined the Ivory Coast national team in 2022. Thompson, 35, played in four seasons with the University of North Carolina varsity and suited up on the US U19 and U21 squads. In 2019, the 6-8 power forward was recruited to play for Ivory Coast. Either Tape or Thompson must be classified as a local because two naturalized players on a team are a violation of FIBA rules.

In Croatias case, the roster includes the Dreznjak brothers, Mateo and Dario, and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, all born in Bosnia and Herzegovina which has its own national squad. Additionally, Croatia has a naturalized player Jaleen Smith, born in Freeport, Texas. Smith, 29, is a 6-4 guard from the University of New Hampshire and the third naturalized player ever with Croatia after Dontaye Draper and Oliver Lafayette.

Under FIBA rules, a player may represent only one country in his lifetime. But BahamasEric Gordon is an exception. Gordon, 35, played for the US senior team at the 2010 FIBA World Cup in Turkey then last year, got FIBAs nod to switch to Bahamas. His mother Denise is from Nassau so there is heritage. But Gordon was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and FIBA recognizes jus soli, not jus sanguinis. At least two other Bahamanian players were born in the US, Franco Miller in Manlua, Ohio and VJ Edgecombe in Brookville, New York. The signs are evident. FIBA is moving on with the times and thats a welcome development for world basketball.

vuukle comment

FIBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys absorbed a 96-point beating at the hands of World no. 1 Team USA, 141-45, in arguably the worst outing...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to &lsquo;win the whole thing&rsquo;, says Cone

Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to ‘win the whole thing’, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas’ Olympic fate hanging in the balance, head coach Tim Cone said they are not in Riga, Latvia to...
Sports
fbtw
LA says Kai&rsquo;s time is now

LA says Kai’s time is now

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
LA Tenorio is now in Regina, Canada, on the Gilas Legends Tour but continues to monitor how coach Tim Cone’s troops...
Sports
fbtw
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

17 hours ago
Not many players can boast victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but British rookie Jacob Fearnley has notched...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

4 hours ago
Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics as the Filipino-Ivorian fencer climbed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Philippines will have 22 valiant bets to the Paris Olympics slated July 26 to Aug. 11 after hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U17 squad faces Team USA

Gilas U17 squad faces Team USA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Pilipinas faced a nightmare after drawing world No. 1 and reigning champion United States in the knockout rounds of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Chiu hits two birds with one stone

Chiu hits two birds with one stone

4 hours ago
Stacy Rane Chiu struck twice in the ICTSI JPGT Visayas Series 3 yesterday, not only securing the girls’ 13-15 category...
Sports
fbtw
Dimayuga storms ahead of Singapore Open, cards 2nd 69

Dimayuga storms ahead of Singapore Open, cards 2nd 69

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Filipino-British Enrique Dimayuga demonstrated remarkable consistency, overcoming a faltering Ivan Sablan to seize control...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with