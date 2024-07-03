National aspirants strut stuff in Davao Oriental swimming tryouts

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines’ future national team swimmers starred in the first national open water swimming tryouts in Davao Oriental.

The open swim tryouts were held in Dahican, Mati City in Davao, organized by the Congress of Philippine Aquatics Region XI.

There, swimmers of all ages and skill levels from across the country competed in the 1km, 3km, 5km and marathon distance 10km for the tryout.

“Amid strong currents and waves, participants in the Junior category showcased their grit and determination as they completed their respective races,” COPA said in a statement.

In the 5km category, Roy Rodriguez (14 to 15), Rafael Miguel GCruz (16-17), Paolo Miguel Labanon (18-19) and Eirron Seth B. Vibar (20-over) ruled in the men’s division.

Graziella Sophia Reyes Ato (14-15), Althea Margarette Capitan Lagunay (16-17), Athena Shannessa Litam Chang (18-19) and Hannah Drelyn Isla Sanchez (20-over) reigned supreme for the women.

Prince Ynion, Rafael Galvez, Paolo Labanon and Eirron Vibar swam to the top of the 10 km category. Athena Chang also won the 18-19 age group for women in the same distance.