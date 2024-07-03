^

Sports

National aspirants strut stuff in Davao Oriental swimming tryouts

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 5:04pm
National aspirants strut stuff in Davao Oriental swimming tryouts

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines’ future national team swimmers starred in the first national open water swimming tryouts in Davao Oriental.

The open swim tryouts were held in Dahican, Mati City in Davao, organized by the Congress of Philippine Aquatics Region XI.

There, swimmers of all ages and skill levels from across the country competed in the 1km, 3km, 5km and marathon distance 10km for the tryout.

“Amid strong currents and waves, participants in the Junior category showcased their grit and determination as they completed their respective races,” COPA said in a statement.

In the 5km category, Roy Rodriguez (14 to 15), Rafael Miguel GCruz (16-17), Paolo Miguel Labanon (18-19) and Eirron Seth B. Vibar (20-over) ruled in the men’s division.

Graziella Sophia Reyes Ato (14-15), Althea Margarette Capitan Lagunay (16-17), Athena Shannessa Litam Chang (18-19) and Hannah Drelyn Isla Sanchez (20-over) reigned supreme for the women.

Prince Ynion, Rafael Galvez, Paolo Labanon and Eirron Vibar swam to the top of the 10 km category. Athena Chang also won the 18-19 age group for women in the same distance.

vuukle comment

COPA

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA says Kai&rsquo;s time is now

LA says Kai’s time is now

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
LA Tenorio is now in Regina, Canada, on the Gilas Legends Tour but continues to monitor how coach Tim Cone’s troops...
Sports
fbtw
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

9 hours ago
Not many players can boast victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but British rookie Jacob Fearnley has notched...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings&nbsp;

Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings 

7 hours ago
Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Cone rues missing pieces

Cone rues missing pieces

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone isn’t in the business of making excuses. That’s not his style. But in preparing for...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys fall to Puerto Rico, stay winless

Gilas boys fall to Puerto Rico, stay winless

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Three straight losses for the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
23 teams duke it out in Pilipinas Super League National Finals

23 teams duke it out in Pilipinas Super League National Finals

4 hours ago
The cast for the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) National Finals is now complete as five teams from the Visayas Regional Finals...
Sports
fbtw
McCullough finally gets chance to represent Philippines with Strong Group's Jones Cup bid

McCullough finally gets chance to represent Philippines with Strong Group's Jones Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Former San Miguel Beermen import Chris McCullough is happy to be representing the Philippines in an international competition,...
Sports
fbtw
Arca banners Philippine chess team in Eastern Asia Juniors tilt

Arca banners Philippine chess team in Eastern Asia Juniors tilt

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Christian Gian Karlo Arca will try to follow the footsteps of International Master Daniel Quizon as he plunges into action...
Sports
fbtw
France&rsquo;s &lsquo;unique&rsquo; hoops grassroots program key to NBA success, says Joakim Noah

France’s ‘unique’ hoops grassroots program key to NBA success, says Joakim Noah

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
In recent years, France has worked to establish itself among developers of top basketball talent, and this was made even more...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with