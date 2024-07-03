^

Young Filipino bets shine in US Kids Golf tourney

July 3, 2024 | 4:09pm
Young Filipino bets shine in US Kids Golf tourney
Nicole Gaisano-Gan surveys the fairway with caddie Panampisar “Jadar” Kiatponsiri from Thailand during the Rio Honda event of the US Kids Golf Foundation at the Rio Honda Golf Club last week in Downey, California.
MANILA, Philippines – Nicole Gaisano-Gan shot an even-par 72 as she dominated the 13-14 girls category, while her sister Stephanie scored a two-under 34 to win the 8-under girls division in the Rio Honda meet of the US Kids Golf Foundation at the Rio Honda Golf Club last week in Downey, California.

The 13-year-old Nicole, a Grade 8 student at Immaculate Conception Academy in San Juan City, had a total of 30 points, besting Miyuki Shimada and Aria Wang of the US as the two both shot a six-over 78 for similar 17.50 points in the one-day tournament organized by the US Kids Golf Foundation.

As for the seven-year-old Stephanie, she edged Arcella Rocha Santoso of Singapore and Sofia Shen of the US as the two had identical scores of even-par 36 in their nine-hole competition. Gaisano-Gan received 30 points, while Santoso and Shen both got 17.50 points.

Brianna Macasaet also won her division, the 9-10 girls bracket as she fired a two-under 34 of a nine-hole competition, besting Naomi Cho and Olivia Espina of the US as the two carded even-36, as well as Filipino-American and 2023 Junior World champion Tegan Tudla (37).

The lone Filipino winner in the boy’s category was Andres Gabriel Jeturian, who finished with a three-under 33 to beat second placer Matthew Rivera (48), as well as Payton Baldonado and Robbie Davis —both with 51 — all from the US in the boy’s six-under division.

Lucas de Guzman missed a podium finish as he placed seventh overall in the boy’s eight-under after a 41 in a nine-hole competition, six shots behind champion Joseph Dominic Tumaneng (35) of the US.

The seven-year-old golf prospect, however, bounced back a few days later as he ruled the seven-under boy’s division of the So Cal State Invitational with a two-day score of five-under 67 following rounds of 32 and 35 on a nine-hole event held at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills, California.

De Guzman bested Matthew Hwang and Landyn Kelly of the US as the two both carded a 73.

“A good showing for the Philippine delegation, which is what we want to do and continue with the development programs of the JGFP,” said Oliver Gan, president of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.

