Gilas women fall short vs Thais in FIBA 3x3 Women's Series opener

MANILA, Philippines -- Thailand gave Gilas women a rude welcome in the Wuhan leg of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series after outlasting the Philippine team, 15-12, Saturday afternoon at the 3x3 Olympic Sports Center.

Rattiyakorn Udomsuk led the Thais with eight points.

In the two teams' first match in Wuhan, Thailand held off the gritty Filipinos, who had a chance to tie the game up with time winding down.

Gilas led by one point, 10-9, with 2:31 to go after an Angel Surada basket. Udomsuk then put Thailand ahead, 11-10, with a 2-pointer.

Surada tied things up at 11, but Warinthon Summat made a big 2-pointer with 1:36 remaining to give the lead back to Thailane.

A backbreaking putback by Jirawan Rungrueang kept Gilas at bay, 14-11, with a minute to go.

Hazelle Yam then retaliated with a beautiful layup off an ankle-breaker to give the Philippines a chance at a tie.

After a steal by Kaye Pingol, Yam drove to the basket but missed, all but sealing their defeat.

A free throw by Rungrueang iced the game and set the final score.

She chipped in four points, while Summat added three for the Thais.

Surada and Pingol spearheaded Gilas with five markers apiece.