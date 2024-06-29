Young golfers ready to strut stuff in JPGT Negros tilt

BACOLOD – The ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas Series gears up for its third leg with several top performers from last week's Bacolod tournament aiming for repeat victories and crucial ranking points in pursuit of spots in the Philippine Match Play Championship in October.

Notable among the participants are Tiffany Bernardino and Nyito Tiongko, winners in the 13-15 age divisions. Bernardino, representing Makati, secured a narrow one-stroke win over Rane Chiu and Alexie Gabi at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

The trio braces for another stiff competition, which will be spiced up by the inclusion of Francine Jalandoni, as the final leg of the regional series tees off Monday, July 1, at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here.

Tiongko, who dominated his division with a 10-stroke romp over Iloilo leg champion Inno Flores, will be the player to watch. Challengers include Gabriel Handog, Begie Salahog, Dannuo Zhu, Cybon Casil, Manu Tiongko, Ejay Valenzuela, Jungie Delicana, and Xian Travina.

Registration is ongoing. For details, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

In the girls' 16-18 category, Dominique Gotiong seeks consecutive wins after a resounding JPGT debut in Bacolod. Breanna Rojas will also compete in this premier division of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The boys’ 16-18 competition also promises to be fierce and unpredictable. Bacolod native John Rey Oro aims for a second win in three tournaments against opponents such as Del Monte’s Simon Wahing, Coby Langamin and Keith Pagalan.

With Bacolod leg winner Patrick Tambalque competing in Singapore, a wide-open battle looms with Blake Bautista, Eddie Gonzales, Jr., John Paul Oro, Shawn Ong, Ezekiel Madrileño, Bryce Lacida, Marvin Serdenia, John Blancada, Azie Acuña, Alfonso Go, Gabriel Lacson, Lucas Kilayko, Christian Millan and Francis Gerochi toughening up the field.

Meanwhile, the former Marapara layout is expected to challenge the youngsters’ skills and mental toughness given its tight, winding fairways, water hazards and numerous trees, combined with unpredictable winds that can add to the difficulty of even short distance holes.

Additional notable competitors include Maurysse Abalos, returning to action in the girls' 8-9 category, and Kvan Alburo, aiming for a sweep of the Visayas series after victories in Iloilo and Bacolod.

In the boys' 10-12 division, Race Manhit looks to repeat his win last week, contending with players like Isaac Locsin, Zach Casil, Rafael Alvarez and Romel Pactolerin, while Kelsey Bernardino gears up for a showdown with Chelsea Ogborne, Mikaella Salahog, and Crystalie Bornales in the girls' division.

The five-month nationwide series awards points for the JPGT Match Play Championships at The Country Club in Laguna. Players earn points based on performance with no limit on event entries.

Only the best results count towards the 72 national finals spots – the best four results for Luzon, and the best two for Visayas and Mindanao. Players in multiple series will have their best three results considered. The top four players from Luzon and the top two from Visayas and Mindanao advance to the head-to-head finals. The top player across series also earns a Match Play finals spot.