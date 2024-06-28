Golf and growth: Gotiong’s path to success

MANILA, Philippines – At just 16 years old, Dominique “Apple” Gotiong had already discovered a profound passion for golf. But this zeal was not just about the sport itself, but the life lessons she gleaned from it. Her recent participation in the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas Series, which she dominated at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club, proved to be a pivotal experience, offering invaluable insights and opportunities for growth.

Gotiong realized the significance of precision, especially in short game and putting. She learned that accuracy in her shots could make a substantial difference in her performance. This realization pushed her to focus more on this aspect of her game, understanding that mastery of these finer details was crucial for her overall improvement.

“I learned a lot from the JPGT event,” said Gotiong, reflecting on her successful debut in the circuit put up by ICTSI to develop the sport and provide a venue for the country’s youngsters to hone their talent and skills.

Playing on a challenging course like the BGCC was a highlight for Gotiong. But it wasn’t just about competing but also about the learning experience. The course itself became a teacher, helping her refine her skills and adapt to different playing conditions. Each game was a step toward becoming a more well-rounded golfer.

“The most important thing I learned was being able to play in BGCC. It’s a very nice course and a good opportunity for me to improve my all-around game,” added the rising Cebuana star, who overpowered the girls’ 16-18 field by 18 strokes.

But for her, golf transcended being merely a game. It became a mirror reflecting life’s broader lessons. She appreciated the way golf taught her about patience, resilience and self-reflection. Unlike lessons learned from parents or school, the lessons from golf were deeply personal, coming from within and from the experiences on the course.

“I like golf because I learn about life. For me, it’s more than just a sport,” she said. “Yes, you get to learn from your parents or from school. But in golf, you learn from yourself.”

Gotiong had a heartfelt message for girls her age. She hoped they would see golf not just as a sport but as a journey of personal growth. She believed that through golf, one could learn important life skills and values. Her encouragement was rooted in her own experiences and the benefits she had reaped from the game.

“I hope girls my age play or practice golf. I hope they would also see that it’s not just a game or sport where you hit balls, but it’s like something where you can learn about life,” she said philosophically.

Her advice was simple yet profound – work hard and never give up. She understood that these words, while easy to say, were challenging to live by. But she had faith that perseverance and effort would eventually pay off, not just in golf but in any chosen sport or endeavor. Whether it’s tennis, soccer or any other activity, the key was to keep trying even when the going got tough.

“Work hard and never give up. When you work hard, it pays off. It’s important to just try your best even if it’s really difficult,” said Gotiong. “Whatever sport you’ll pick – golf, tennis or soccer – just never give up.”

“Yeah, it sounds so easy to say, but it’s really not,” she added.

Gotiong’s journey in golf is a testament to the sport's deeper value beyond just hitting balls. It's a path of self-discovery, resilience and continuous improvement. Through her experiences, she hopes to inspire others to embark on their own paths, discovering the life lessons that sports can uniquely offer.