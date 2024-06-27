^

Sports

Lim enters quarterfinals of M15 Tianjin tennis tourney

Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 2:44pm
Lim enters quarterfinals of M15 Tianjin tennis tourney
AJ Lim

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning PCA Open champion AJ Lim continued to make heads turn as he overpowered local bet Hanyi Liu, 6-1, 6-3, to advance to the quarters of the ITF M15 Tianjin Tournament in China on Wednesday.

Lim’s dominant win was a fitting follow-up to a 7-5, 3-0 (ret.) victory over another local bet Sheng Tang in the opener of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour event.

Backed by sportsman Jean Henri Lhuillier and the Cebuana Lhuillier Sports, Lim now awaits his quarterfinals opponent, which will be the winner of the clash between another Chinese bet Zhenxiong Dong and Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin.

A former World No. 12 in the ITF juniors singles, Lim, 25, showed great composure in the first round, surviving a tight opening set before stamping his class in the second set.

The current ranked No.1 men’s singles player in the country is coming off back-to-back title wins in Lucena and Butuan in performances that served as an added fuel to his title campaign abroad — first in China.

Riding the crest of the first round win, Lim showed no letup and went off to a hot start against Liu, a former No. 719 in ATP rankings. He scored the first four points and kept the pace to take the opening set in a rousing fashion.

Liu tried to put up a fight in the second set after forging a 3-3 deadlock but Lim, sensing blood in the water, went for the kill and scored the next three points to claim the victory.

vuukle comment

AJ LIM

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Georgia on Gilas&rsquo; mind

Georgia on Gilas’ mind

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There’s a classic blues song “Georgia On My Mind” that was recorded in 1930 as a tribute to the US state...
Sports
fbtw
Walkover triumph for Gilas U18 women

Walkover triumph for Gilas U18 women

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will take an unbeaten record to the semifinals of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B after...
Sports
fbtw
Giant China basketball teen tipped for top after towering displays

Giant China basketball teen tipped for top after towering displays

1 day ago
A 17-year-old Chinese basketball player has been tipped for the top and drawn comparisons to Yao Ming after using her startling...
Sports
fbtw
TNT sweeps way to Batang PBA semis

TNT sweeps way to Batang PBA semis

16 hours ago
Talk ‘N Text swept Group B while NLEX and PBA Greats clinched the last semifinal tickets with big wins in the 2024 Batang...
Sports
fbtw
Bernardino scores nerve-wracker

Bernardino scores nerve-wracker

16 hours ago
Tiffany Bernardino clinched a dramatic victory in the girls’ 13-15 category of the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JPGT Visayas golf tilt: Tambalque edges Wahing; Gotiong cruises

JPGT Visayas golf tilt: Tambalque edges Wahing; Gotiong cruises

3 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque and Dominique Gotiong delivered standout final round performances to spike their respective title runs in...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning the Travelers Championship

PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning the Travelers Championship

By Scottie Scheffler | 6 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler extended his dominance on the PGA Tour by winning the Travelers Championship for his sixth title...
Sports
fbtw
US gymnastics great Biles aims to lock up Paris berth at US Olympic trials

US gymnastics great Biles aims to lock up Paris berth at US Olympic trials

6 hours ago
Simone Biles looks all but unstoppable as she vies to punch her ticket to Paris at the US Olympic gymnastics trials this week,...
Sports
fbtw
Joshua to fight Dubois for IBF title vacated by Usyk

Joshua to fight Dubois for IBF title vacated by Usyk

6 hours ago
Anthony Joshua will face Daniel Dubois in an all-British showdown for the IBF world heavyweight title on September 21 after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with