PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning the Travelers Championship

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler extended his dominance on the PGA Tour by winning the Travelers Championship for his sixth title of the season, becoming the first golfer to record six wins before July since Arnold Palmer in 1962. The FedExCup points leader defeated close friend Tom Kim of Korea with a par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. This is his blog from TPC River Highlands.

It's pretty special to win my sixth tournament and it's been a great season. I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it's been a lot of fun. Tom Kim played his heart out and it was fun battling him. He's one of my good buddies, and we play a lot of golf together at home in Dallas as well as out here on Tour.

It's always fun competing against your friends, but it's also really tough. Then when I see him make bogey in the playoff hole, it hurts because that's my friend. However, Tom should remember the putt he made on 18 (in regulation play to make the playoff) because it was pretty special. I'm sure that's something he'll remember for a long time. He's got a habit of making those putts when it matters. He's got the right attitude to play out here for a long time and he's only 22. I told him he's a great player and a great champion, and I'm proud of him

During the final round, the putts were hanging right around the edge and I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, especially on the back nine. Man, it was tough watching each one roll by the edge but I kept fighting and stayed in it. I think standing on the 13th tee, we were all tied and I kind of told myself like if I birdied three of the last six, it would be a playoff at worst. That kind of got me to a different frame of thinking because I felt I hit a lot of good shots and I hadn't really made as many birdies as I hoped to, and if I stayed patient, I would be able to make some birdies which I did.

I feel like I haven't always been able to get it across the line at tournaments where they're more of a shoot-out. Most of my wins have been on some difficult golf courses, so it's nice to be able to come here where putting is so important and holing the right putts when you need to is important.

As most of you know, I try to not look too far into the past or look too far into the future. I've been very fortunate to come away with some wins this year and it's been fun. It is a lot of hard work paying off, and I’m very grateful to have some trophies to show for it.

I've talked a good amount about why I don't really define myself by my wins or by my losses, and I do my best to compete and have the right attitude. It's been a tremendous year and I'm grateful to have some wins, and I'm looking forward to competing in the Open, playing in the Olympics and then the FedExCup Playoffs. And I think I should be on the Presidents Cup team, and after that, I'll take a break.

I think the Olympics is going to be very special. Any time you're able to represent your country and wear the flag is something very few people get to experience, and I'm very proud to be representing the USA. I'm very grateful as that's something I've been looking forward to for a long time and it will be very special going over there and competing with the other three guys (Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark). Hopefully, we'll be able to bring home some medals for the USA.

I don't set long-term goals, I never have. I've always been best just when I stay in the present. I have what I would call dreams and aspirations and those will probably never change, but as far as goals for the year, nothing really changes for me. I show up, and it's most important for me to have the right attitude and try and compete.

I feel like the team around me this year has done a great job of getting on me a little bit when my attitude is not where it needs to be. I feel like on the golf course, Teddy (caddie Ted Scott) and I have been as tough this year as we've been in a long time and it's been a lot of fun.



--

Note: Fans can watch Scottie Scheffler and the world’s best players compete on the PGA Tour on TAP and DAZN.