^

Sports

PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning the Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 10:51am
PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning the Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler (right) and Tom Kim.
Getty Images

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler extended his dominance on the PGA Tour by winning the Travelers Championship for his sixth title of the season, becoming the first golfer to record six wins before July since Arnold Palmer in 1962. The FedExCup points leader defeated close friend Tom Kim of Korea with a par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. This is his blog from TPC River Highlands.

It's pretty special to win my sixth tournament and it's been a great season. I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it's been a lot of fun. Tom Kim played his heart out and it was fun battling him. He's one of my good buddies, and we play a lot of golf together at home in Dallas as well as out here on Tour.

It's always fun competing against your friends, but it's also really tough. Then when I see him make bogey in the playoff hole, it hurts because that's my friend. However, Tom should remember the putt he made on 18 (in regulation play to make the playoff) because it was pretty special. I'm sure that's something he'll remember for a long time. He's got a habit of making those putts when it matters.  He's got the right attitude to play out here for a long time and he's only 22. I told him he's a great player and a great champion, and I'm proud of him

During the final round, the putts were hanging right around the edge and I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, especially on the back nine. Man, it was tough watching each one roll by the edge but I kept fighting and stayed in it. I think standing on the 13th tee, we were all tied and I kind of told myself like if I birdied three of the last six, it would be a playoff at worst. That kind of got me to a different frame of thinking because I felt I hit a lot of good shots and I hadn't really made as many birdies as I hoped to, and if I stayed patient, I would be able to make some birdies which I did.

I feel like I haven't always been able to get it across the line at tournaments where they're more of a shoot-out. Most of my wins have been on some difficult golf courses, so it's nice to be able to come here where putting is so important and holing the right putts when you need to is important.

As most of you know, I try to not look too far into the past or look too far into the future. I've been very fortunate to come away with some wins this year and it's been fun. It is a lot of hard work paying off, and I’m very grateful to have some trophies to show for it.

I've talked a good amount about why I don't really define myself by my wins or by my losses, and I do my best to compete and have the right attitude. It's been a tremendous year and I'm grateful to have some wins, and I'm looking forward to competing in the Open, playing in the Olympics and then the FedExCup Playoffs. And I think I should be on the Presidents Cup team, and after that, I'll take a break.

I think the Olympics is going to be very special. Any time you're able to represent your country and wear the flag is something very few people get to experience, and I'm very proud to be representing the USA. I'm very grateful as that's something I've been looking forward to for a long time and it will be very special going over there and competing with the other three guys (Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark). Hopefully, we'll be able to bring home some medals for the USA.

I don't set long-term goals, I never have. I've always been best just when I stay in the present. I have what I would call dreams and aspirations and those will probably never change, but as far as goals for the year, nothing really changes for me. I show up, and it's most important for me to have the right attitude and try and compete.

I feel like the team around me this year has done a great job of getting on me a little bit when my attitude is not where it needs to be. I feel like on the golf course, Teddy (caddie Ted Scott) and I have been as tough this year as we've been in a long time and it's been a lot of fun.


--

Note: Fans can watch Scottie Scheffler and the world’s best players compete on the PGA Tour on TAP and DAZN.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walkover triumph for Gilas U18 women

Walkover triumph for Gilas U18 women

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will take an unbeaten record to the semifinals of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B after...
Sports
fbtw
Georgia on Gilas&rsquo; mind

Georgia on Gilas’ mind

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There’s a classic blues song “Georgia On My Mind” that was recorded in 1930 as a tribute to the US state...
Sports
fbtw
Redick confirmed as new Lakers coach

Redick confirmed as new Lakers coach

2 days ago
Former NBA player-turned-pundit J.J. Redick says he is ready for the challenge of taking the Los Angeles Lakers back to the...
Sports
fbtw
Bernardino scores nerve-wracker

Bernardino scores nerve-wracker

12 hours ago
Tiffany Bernardino clinched a dramatic victory in the girls’ 13-15 category of the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual Help holds tryouts for girls teams

Perpetual Help holds tryouts for girls teams

12 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will conduct tryout sessions for their Lady Altas and Junior Altas Girls teams on...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Perennial underdog' Nikko Remigio vows to keep working hard toward impactful NFL career

'Perennial underdog' Nikko Remigio vows to keep working hard toward impactful NFL career

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Throughout his football career, Nikko Remigio has been an underdog.
Sports
fbtw
ICYMI: Top 10 highlights you shouldn't miss at the VNL Manila leg

ICYMI: Top 10 highlights you shouldn't miss at the VNL Manila leg

18 hours ago
Filipino volleyball fans are up for a treat as the eight of the top nations sizzle in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL)...
Sports
fbtw
Giant China basketball teen tipped for top after towering displays

Giant China basketball teen tipped for top after towering displays

19 hours ago
A 17-year-old Chinese basketball player has been tipped for the top and drawn comparisons to Yao Ming after using her startling...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Visayas golf tilt: Bernardino pulls off thrilling win; Tiongko shines

JPGT Visayas golf tilt: Bernardino pulls off thrilling win; Tiongko shines

21 hours ago
Tiffany Bernardino clinched a dramatic victory in the girls’ 13-15 category of the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with