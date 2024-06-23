^

Sports

Gilas women take on Maldives in FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup opener

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 3:26pm
Gilas women take on Maldives in FIBA U18 Womenâ��s Asia Cup opener
Gilas Pilipinas under-18
Faceboook / Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas

Game Monday
(Futian Sports Park, Shenzhen, China)
4:30 p.m. – Philippines vs Maldives

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women begin their quest for Division A promotion against Maldives in the opener of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B at the Futian Sports Park in Shenzhen, China.

Game time is at 4:30 p.m. with the Filipina ballers eyeing a flying start to their qualification bid in the bigger stage among the Asia’s titans.

The wards of coach Julie Amos brim with confidence in getting the job done following a dominant performance in the SEABA Qualifiers marked by an average winning margin of 37.6 points.

Ava Fajardo, Gabby Ramos, Alicia Villanueva, Tiffany Reyes, Maria Lapasaran, Ashlyn Abong and Margarette Duenas will spearhead Gilas, which clobbered Thailand, 103-58, Malaysia, 100-68, and Indonesia, 73-37 en route to Division B qualification.

In the Division B, Gilas will also duke it out against Lebanon on Tuesday and Syria on Wednesday in Group B with hopes of finishing in the top two for an automatic semifinal ticket.

Group A in the second-level Asian tourney running until the weekend features Iran, Samoa, Hong Kong and Kyrgyzstan.

Only the champion team from Division B will gain a promotion to Division A, where Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei as well as former Division B winners Indonesia and Malaysia will also slug it out simultaneously in China for Asian supremacy.

The Gilas U16 team had already achieved the feat in its age bracket, ruling the Division B via sweep last year to barge into the Division A as the newest squad.

Under the overall guidance of program director and women’s national team head coach Pat Aquino, that dream for the U18 team this time around is for the taking in Shenzhen.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Talk &lsquo;N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

Talk ‘N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

16 hours ago
PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
New faces shine in PAI swimfest

New faces shine in PAI swimfest

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The country’s most decorated junior swimmers withstood the challenge as new stars emerged in the penultimate day of...
Sports
fbtw
Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Six-time PBA champion import Sean Chambers is thrilled to give back to Philippine basketball by helping Gilas Pilipinas gear...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes into quarterfinals

Eala breezes into quarterfinals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the elite Veneto Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over home bet Giorgia Pedone late Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Canada came to play – and slay – in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Del Monte golfers primed for JPGT Bacolod tilt

Del Monte golfers primed for JPGT Bacolod tilt

4 hours ago
Three talented golfers from the Mindanao region are set to leave their mark as they compete against local and regional contenders...
Sports
fbtw
Didal tries to renew love for skateboarding

Didal tries to renew love for skateboarding

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
After missing out on a trip to the Paris Olympics, Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal said she is focusing on getting her...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan falters after impressive start, ends up with 74

Pagdanganan falters after impressive start, ends up with 74

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan's hot start and strong potential in the KPMG Women’s Open Championship took a turn on moving day...
Sports
fbtw
France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan

France eyes to recover from collapse vs Japan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Following a collapse against a heavily favored Japan side, France’s Benjamin Toniutti stressed that the team should...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with