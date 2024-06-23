^

Del Monte golfers primed for JPGT Bacolod tilt

June 23, 2024 | 12:11pm
John Rey Oro seeks to make it two-in-row at home and thwart the anticipated challenge from Del Monte players.
MANILA, Philippines – Three talented golfers from the Mindanao region are set to leave their mark as they compete against local and regional contenders in the ICTSI Junior PGT Bacolod Visayas Series starting Monday, June 24, at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia.

Keith Pagalan, Simon Wahing and Coby Langamin will add excitement to the boys' premier 16-18 age category, eager to showcase their skills in the first of two Bacolod tournaments that form part of the three-leg JPGT Visayas Series, which kicked off last week in Iloilo.

Winners from four age divisions (boys and girls) are all part of the Bacolod roster, vying not just for consecutive victories but also for ranking points in their quest to secure spots in the national match play finals in October after the 14-leg nationwide circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Bacolod’s John Rey Oro and Iloilo’s Rhiena Sinfuego aim for back-to-back wins in the 16-18 class, which will be contested over 72 holes. Inno Flores and Alexie Gabi strive for similar success in the 13-15 division, spanning 54 holes. Kurt Flores and Cailey Gonzales (10-12) and Kvan Alburo and Eliana Mendoza (8-9) will compete over 36 holes.

The spotlight, however, will be on Pagalan and his teammates from Manolo Fortich High School in Bukidnon as they set out to demonstrate their worth while preparing for the four-leg JPGT Mindanao Series starting next month.

Adding to the competition in the boys' centerpiece division is Cavite’s Patrick Tambalque, a category winner in last year’s JPGT national finals. Tambalque, who tied for fourth in the Luzon Series' first leg at Splendido Taal, is expected to be a strong contender throughout the tournament, designed to nurture young talent and promote camaraderie among participants.

The JPGT operates independently from other junior golf organizations, ensuring no scheduling conflicts and fostering a cooperate atmosphere, allowing for a well-organized and focused series that enhances the experience of all participants and supports their development in the sport.

Sinfuego, meanwhile, anticipates a spirited challenge from Evonne Gotiong, Mikaela Ledesma, Jamela Robles, Breanna Rojas, and her friend Necky Tortosa. Meanwhile, Gabi and Flores are preparing for tough competition against well-prepared rosters in the girls' and boys' 13-15 class.

The younger categories (8-9 and 10-12) also promise intense competition, with each player confident yet wary of the opposition and the course that will test not only their shot-making skills but also their poise and composure under pressure.

The next Bacolod tournament is scheduled for July 1-4 at the longer, more challenging Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club course, the former Marapara layout, in Bata Subdivision.

Registration is ongoing. For details, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

