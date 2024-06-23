^

Sports

Talk ‘N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

The Philippine Star
June 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Talk â��N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on
The Stalwarts escaped past NLEX, 57-54, for its third straight win in Group A behind the 14 points of Neil Jared Pose.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under Tournament on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Stalwarts escaped past NLEX, 57-54, for its third straight win in Group A behind the 14 points of Neil Jared Pose.

Donmarc Bruce Toscano added 11 points for the Stalwarts, who previously drubbed Meralco, 74-56, and Northport, 75-50, to stay on top of its group.

TNT also kept the pole position in Group B by taking down Phoenix, 62-45.

Thiago and Theon Cruz scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the 3-0 Tropang Giga, who earlier defeated Terrafirma, 77-59, and PBA Greats, 64-52.

In the other 11-under match, PBA Greats barged into the winner’s circle with a 72-47 win over the listless San Miguel.

Karim Abdul had 15 points while Zigfrid Kian Hernandez added 12 points for the Greats, who joined Terrafirma and Phoenix at joint second place with a 1-1 slate in Group B.

In the 9-under matches, Ginebra sank Magnolia, 60-46, to assume solo lead while Converge scored a thrilling 42-40 debut win against Blackwater.

Jacco Rosuello and Nicole Gab Dapatnapo topscored with 12 points each as the Gin Kings, who followed up their 46-24 win over Blackwater (0-2).

Drake Nonato led the way for Converge with 17 points.

vuukle comment

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;You carry our dreams in Paris&rsquo;

‘You carry our dreams in Paris’

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
President Marcos urged the whole nation to rally behind the Filipino athletes searching for Olympic glory in the Paris Games...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes into quarterfinals

Eala breezes into quarterfinals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the elite Veneto Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over home bet Giorgia Pedone late Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson ruled out of Latvia OQT

Thompson ruled out of Latvia OQT

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Injury woes continued to bite Gilas Pilipinas as playmaker Scottie Thompson has been ruled out of the Nationals’...
Sports
fbtw

Ajido, Sy ride crest in PAI National meet

1 day ago
Asian junior record holder Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and multi-titled internationalist Mishka Sy led the early winners at the start of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) National Age-Group Championships yesterday at...
Sports
fbtw
Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Canada came to play – and slay – in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcilla, Olivarez poised for rematch

Arcilla, Olivarez poised for rematch

1 hour ago
Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez are gearing up for another clash as they headline the stellar cast in  the Gov....
Sports
fbtw
Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Six-time PBA champion import Sean Chambers is thrilled to give back to Philippine basketball by helping Gilas Pilipinas gear...
Sports
fbtw
Honoring Walton

Honoring Walton

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Starting in Game One of the recent NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics wore a black memorial band with WALTON in caps on the left...
Sports
fbtw
Japan rallies to reverse-sweep France in VNL

Japan rallies to reverse-sweep France in VNL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Japan came from two sets down and completed a reverse sweep against France, 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-10, Saturday at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with