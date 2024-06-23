^

San Juan closely behind MPBL leaders

June 23, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — San Juan wasted a big lead and settled for a 91-85 victory over lowly Bacolod City of Smiles last Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque.

Way ahead, 87-61, the San Juan Knights relaxed on defense, allowing the Bacoleños to bunch 13 points, before cruising to their 11th win in 12 starts and staying close behind Quezon Province (12-0), Nueva Ecija (11-0) and Pampanga (12-1) in the round-robin elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Biñan foiled Parañaque’s final rally to tally a 71-68 victory in the nightcap.

Egged on by the jampacked crowd, the Parañaque Patriots clawed back from an 11-point deficit, 58-69, but ran out of time as Biñan Tatak Gel climbed to 8-4.

Parañaque slid to 8-6 while Bacolod tumbled to 1-13.

The Muntinlupa Cagers ruled the boards and bested the Marikina Shoemasters, 67-56, in the opener.

With Joshua Guiab firing 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, Muntinlupa led by as many as 49-35 en route to a 5-9 card.

The MPBL returned to the Calasiao Sports Complex yesterday.

