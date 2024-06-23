San Juan closely behind MPBL leaders

Way ahead, 87-61, the San Juan Knights relaxed on defense, allowing the Bacoleños to bunch 13 points, before cruising to their 11th win in 12 starts and staying close behind Quezon Province (12-0), Nueva Ecija (11-0) and Pampanga (12-1) in the round-robin elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan wasted a big lead and settled for a 91-85 victory over lowly Bacolod City of Smiles last Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque.

Biñan foiled Parañaque’s final rally to tally a 71-68 victory in the nightcap.

Egged on by the jampacked crowd, the Parañaque Patriots clawed back from an 11-point deficit, 58-69, but ran out of time as Biñan Tatak Gel climbed to 8-4.

Parañaque slid to 8-6 while Bacolod tumbled to 1-13.

The Muntinlupa Cagers ruled the boards and bested the Marikina Shoemasters, 67-56, in the opener.

With Joshua Guiab firing 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, Muntinlupa led by as many as 49-35 en route to a 5-9 card.

The MPBL returned to the Calasiao Sports Complex yesterday.