Eala yields to Italian to exit Veneto Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 10:51am
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala bowed out of the WTA Veneto Open quarterfinals after running into a brick wall that is Italy’s Sara Errani, 0-6, 6(3)-7, early Saturday morning (Manila time). 

Errani, ranked 91st in the world, asserted her mastery over the 19-year-old Filipina and breezed through to the semifinals of the tourney, where she will face eighth-seeded American Bernarda Pera next. 

After Eala was unable to win a game in the first set, the teenager showed resilience in the second set, going toe-to-toe with her 37-year-old opponent, who was formerly World no. 1. 

However, the Italian was just too much as she outlasted the World no. 169 tennister. 

Before the Veneto Open, Eala saw early exits in previous tournaments. 

She then defeated Carole Monnet and Georgia Pedone in the first and second rounds of the Veneto Open.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
