Filipino Olympians receive early P500,000 bonus

MANILA, Philippines – The 15 brave Filipino athletes wading into battle in next month’s Paris Olympics received a parting gift in the form of P500,000 from Sen. Bong Go through the Philippine Sports Commission.

“Alam niyo, huwag kayo magpasalamat sa amin,” said Go, addressing Tokyo silver winner Nesthy Petecio when she thanked the Senate's Committee on Sports chair during Friday’s turnover ceremony of the monetary incentives to the athletes at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Idol Nesthy (Petecio), sa totoo lang, dapat kami magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo kami ng pagkakataon makapag-serbisyo sa inyo dahil hindi namin pababayaan atleta,” he added.

Aside from Petecio, fellow boxers Carlo Paalam, Hergie Bacyadan and Aira Villegas, gymnast Carlos Yulo, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza, and rower Joannie Delgaco were also present to receive their early bonus.

Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, pug Eumir Marcial, fencer Sam Catantan, and gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo weren’t present but will also receive the same amount.

Same with the rest who would eventually make the Paris cut.

Go also said Paralympics-bound athletes like swimmers Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan and taekwondo’s Allain Ganapin are also getting it.

Of course, more money will come in if they end up striking gold in the French capital.

“Grabe po supporta binigay nyo, sana patuloy niyo po kaming suportahan,” said Petecio.