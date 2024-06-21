^

Sports

Filipino Olympians receive early P500,000 bonus

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 1:52pm
Filipino Olympians receive early P500,000 bonus
Combination photo shows boxer Nesthy Petecio, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and boxer Carlo Paalam.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The 15 brave Filipino athletes wading into battle in next month’s Paris Olympics received a parting gift in the form of P500,000 from Sen. Bong Go through the Philippine Sports Commission.

“Alam niyo, huwag kayo magpasalamat sa amin,” said Go, addressing Tokyo silver winner Nesthy Petecio when she thanked the Senate's Committee on Sports chair during Friday’s turnover ceremony of the monetary incentives to the athletes at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Idol Nesthy (Petecio), sa totoo lang, dapat kami magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo kami ng pagkakataon makapag-serbisyo sa inyo dahil hindi namin pababayaan atleta,” he added.

Aside from Petecio, fellow boxers Carlo Paalam, Hergie Bacyadan and Aira Villegas, gymnast Carlos Yulo, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza, and rower Joannie Delgaco were also present to receive their early bonus.

Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, pug Eumir Marcial, fencer Sam Catantan, and gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo weren’t present but will also receive the same amount.

Same with the rest who would eventually make the Paris cut.

Go also said Paralympics-bound athletes like swimmers Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan and taekwondo’s Allain Ganapin are also getting it.

Of course, more money will come in if they end up striking gold in the French capital.

“Grabe po supporta binigay nyo, sana patuloy niyo po kaming suportahan,” said Petecio.

vuukle comment

CARLO PAALAM

EJ OBIENA

NESTHY PETECIO

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

PSC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

15 hours ago
Talk ‘N Text, Phoenix and PBA Stalwarts ran away with convincing victories against separate counterparts to kick off...
Sports
fbtw
National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The first National Age Group Championships is set to kick off this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manil...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip Javi Gomez de Liano has formalized his move to South Korea as he signed with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang...
Sports
fbtw
PAI age-group competition on today

PAI age-group competition on today

15 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. will host the 1st National Age Group Championships this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
With a few weeks to go before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), Gilas Pilipinas will face the Taiwan Mustangs...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan fights back to save 72; Saso struggles; Thompson leads

Pagdanganan fights back to save 72; Saso struggles; Thompson leads

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan grappled with her putter all day but managed to salvage an even-par 72, trailing Lexi Thompson by four...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon, Zamboanga hold on to high rankings with wins

MPBL: Quezon, Zamboanga hold on to high rankings with wins

2 hours ago
Quezon Province and Zamboanga Master Sardines beat separate opponents on Thursday to keep their lofty spots in the 6th MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
USA captain Micah Christenson basks in adoration from Filipino fans

USA captain Micah Christenson basks in adoration from Filipino fans

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Team USA felt the love at the Mall of Asia Arena in their second game of Week 3 of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL)...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla, Olivarez on collision course anew in Dimaporo Open

Arcilla, Olivarez on collision course anew in Dimaporo Open

4 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez are gearing up for another clash as they headline the stellar cast in the Gov. Imelda...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with