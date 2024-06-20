^

Sports

Navarro waxes hot from downtown as Manila rips Iloilo in MPBL

Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 2:23pm
Navarro waxes hot from downtown as Manila rips Iloilo in MPBL
Enzo Navarro wound up with 22 points, spiked by seven triples on 10 tries, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals to earn Best Player honors.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Manila showed it wasn't just all-height on Wednesday, banking on crack point guard Enzo Navarro to trounce Iloilo, 98-74, and sustain its climb in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Villar Coliseum in Las Pinas.

The 5-foot-8 Navarro wound up with 22 points, spiked by seven triples on 10 tries, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals to earn Best Player honors over 7-footer Greg Slaughter, 6-foot-7 Rabeh Al-Hussaini and 6-4 Carl Bryan Cruz and anchor the Manila SV Batang Sampaloc Stars to their fifth straight win and a 10-4 record in the round-robin elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Cruz posted 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Slaughter finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Hussaini contributed 14 points and eight rebounds for Manila, which ruled the boards, 58-42, and led by as far as 89-61.

The Iloilo United Royals saw their three-win run broken and tumbled to 5-8.

Iloilo got 18 points and four rebounds from Gwyne Capacio, 14 points plus five rebounds from Shaquille Imperial, and 12 points, six rebounds and two assists from Clint Doliguez.

In earlier games, Caloocan leaned on Joel Lee Yu's back-to-back layups to stun Batangas, 73-72, while South Cotabato subdued Mindoro, 107-91.

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters had a chance to reverse the outcome, but Jeckster Apinan missed a floater jumper with 2.6 left, allowing the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo to escape with their seventh win against four losses.

With Joseph Manlangit at the helm, Caloocan led by as many as 44-32 and by 67-63 midway through the fourth quarter. Manlangit finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists; followed by Joco Tayongtong with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Paul Sanga with 11 points.

Batangas regained the lead, 72-71, on a triple by Juneric Baloria with 1:27 to go, but Yu handed the Rum Masters their fourth loss in 14 starts with his second drive.

The Rum Masters got 16 points from Kris Porter and 12 points, 14 rebounds, plus four assists from Cedric Ablaza.

Unlike Caloocan, South Cotabato had an easier time against Mindoro as Enzo Joson shone.

Joson paced the Warriors with 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds; followed by Jervy Cruz with 19 points and six rebounds; and Kyle Tolentino with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Tamaraws slid to 4-10 despite the 21-point, seven-assist, six-rebound effort of Andres Desiderio and the 21-point, six-rebound output of Ken Bono.

The MPBL goes to the Paco Arena on Thursday with a triple-bill pitting Quezon against Sarangani at 4 p.m., Imus against Bicolandia at 6 p.m., and Zamboanga against Rizal at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Perseverance, redemption & triumph

Perseverance, redemption & triumph

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
If you go to the Meralco Gym inside the Meralco compound along Ortigas Avenue, there is a canteen next to the badminton court...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

1 day ago
Justine Baltazar posted a triple-double as the Pampanga Giant Lanterns clobbered the Valenzuela Classics, 85-56, on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The District Warriors Philippines opened their 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) League Under-23 senior division journey...
Sports
fbtw
Farewell to the Trigger

Farewell to the Trigger

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Basketball fans know Allan Caidic as the Triggerman, the deadly left-handed three-point shooter who was on five PBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Volkov-Pavlovich bout is co-main event in UFC Fight Night

Volkov-Pavlovich bout is co-main event in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
In a perfect world, Alexander Volkov is the only Russian fighter in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Not that he is selfish....
Sports
fbtw
It's Meralco's time now, San Miguel's Fajardo concedes

It's Meralco's time now, San Miguel's Fajardo concedes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts’ first championship win in the PBA may be written in the stars, San Miguel Beermen center June Mar...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Game Development Expo back for 2nd year

Philippine Game Development Expo back for 2nd year

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Game Development Expo (PGDX) is set to return from July 26-28 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, hoping...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons sack head coach Williams after woeful NBA season

Pistons sack head coach Williams after woeful NBA season

5 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams after a losing NBA season that featured a 28-game losing streak and just...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with