Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul, Turkey blindfolded.

“When we say we are going up against the best, we are going up against the best,” head coach Josh Reyes told the PSA Forum yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

When Reyes said “the best,” he was referring to Lithuania for their opening game, then Spain and then Puerto Rico, certified heavyweights in the basketball world.

“Lithuania is competing for the podium and Spain will try to win it all. They are a European powerhouse. For sure, in this team are future NBA players,” said Reyes, who was joined at the head table by players Kieffer Alas, Irus Chua and Paul Diao.

“It’s a very daunting task on the world stage. But we prepared for this so we can deliver a performance worthy of the Philippine flag,” added Reyes during the weekly forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Smart/PLDT and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus.

In the last FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Argentina, Gilas failed to win a single game in the group stage but won three in the classification matches, including games against China and New Zealand.

But the young Gilas players are embracing the challenge.

“We want to prove them na hindi lang tayo pang Asia,” said Alas, son of former PBA head coach Louie Alas and brother of Gilas veteran Kevin Alas.