Hideki Matsuyama joins Boston Common Golf

BOSTON – Boston Common Golf today announced that Masters and nine-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsuyama will join the team and play alongside Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott in the new, tech-infused, prime time golf league, TGL presented by SoFi.

“On behalf of Boston Common Golf and everyone at Fenway Sports Group, I want to express our deep appreciation to Hideki for joining this groundbreaking venture that will showcase team golf like never before,” said Boston Common Golf President & CEO Mark Lev. “Hideki’s calm demeanor and resilience will perfectly complement Rory’s dynamic skills, Adam’s experience, and Keegan’s tenacity, making us a formidable force. His historic Masters victory, technical precision, and unwavering work ethic have solidified his place among golf’s elite, and with him, we become a team of players representing four continents, each a Major champion. His commitment to promoting golf globally and in Japan through youth clinics is inspiring a new generation and we are fortunate to have him on our team.”

“I’m excited to join Boston Common Golf and be a part of TGL,” said Matsuyama. “Teaming up with Rory, Keegan and Adam — three incredible players I deeply respect — fills me with excitement and anticipation. Together, I hope we can push the boundaries of golf and create an unforgettable new experience for fans around the world. Most importantly, I am looking forward to the four of us winning championships together.”

Matsuyama has consistently ranked among the top golfers globally, including nine PGA Tour wins, with his most recent victory coming at The Genesis Invitational in February, and eight additional international victories, reflecting his sustained performance and impact on the sport. He currently ranks as No. 12 and has ranked as high as No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has qualified to compete at the Presidents Cup five times (2013, ’15, ’17, ’19, ’22), the World Cup (2016), and the Olympic Games (2020, 2024).

Matsuyama became the first Japanese player to win a men’s major championship when he won the 2021 Masters Tournament, an achievement that earned him the Prime Minister’s Award in Japan. He also has top-six finishes in all four majors, including runner-up in the 2017 US Open. As an amateur, Matsuyama was a World University Games gold medalist and claimed back-to-back Asian-Pacific Amateur Championships.

Matsuyama has eight Japan Tour titles (including one as an amateur), and became the first Japanese amateur to play in the Masters Tournament. Born in Ehime, Japan, Matsuyama now resides in Sendai, Japan.