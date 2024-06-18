^

Bets brace for Olympic-style racing at Sun Life 5150 Bohol

Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 11:52am
The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.
MANILA, Philippines – It will be the triathlon enthusiasts’ turn to experience the rigors of an Olympic-style endurance race as the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon returns to Bohol on July 14 at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

Now in its second consecutive year, the event features a challenging 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. This triathlon in Bohol, long regarded as the Jewel of the Philippines, attracts a mix of seasoned athletes and emerging talents, all vying for top honors and age-group titles.

The course, set over demanding Olympic distances, promises intense competition with John Leerams Chicano and Erika Burgos emerging victorious in last year’s edition. Sponsored by Sun Life Philippines and organized by The IRONMAN Group, the race continues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Filipinos, encouraging participants to aspire to the IRONMAN level.

In addition to the overall championship, age-group categories from 15-to-19 up to 65-69 will be contested. Relay competitions and the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance event featuring a 750-meter swim, 20km bike, and 5km run, will add to the excitement. The S2 category caters to beginners, emerging athletes, and those looking to make a return to the sport.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol and on social media platforms under Sun Life 5150 Bohol (Facebook) and 5150bohol (Instagram). For the Sunrise Sprint, visit www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

The event is anticipated to draw international participants from the US, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany, Japan and more. It follows the successful staging of the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay.

Upcoming races include IRONMAN Davao on August 10, Dapitan 5150 on September 8, and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Manila on November 24.

Sponsors of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol include Go For Gold, The Bellevue Resort, the Province of Bohol, the Municipalities of Dauis and Panglao, Rudy Project, Santé, Bohol Sandugo, Bohol Integrated Development Foundation, Inc., Sportograf, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

