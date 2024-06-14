Kiefer Ravena joins Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines -- Kiefer Ravena is staying put in Japan after signing a new contract with the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team announced Friday.

Ravena, who became a free agent last month after spending time with the Shiga Lakestars, signed a new contract with the B-Corsairs.

“We are pleased to announce that the Yokohama B-Corsairs have signed a new contract with Kiefer Ravena for the B.LEAGUE 2024-25 season,” the squad posted on Instagram, as translated by Google.

The guard, for his part, voiced excitement to play for Yokohama.

“This will be a new chapter in my career and I hope I'm able to bring my experience and competitiveness to the team,” he said.

“I'm excited to meet and play for the boosters and make a run for the championship.”

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle averaged 12.4 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in his final year for the Shiga Lakes, a team he spent three years with.

He was instrumental for the squad, which won the Japan B.League Division 2 title.

Shiga, in a separate Instagram post, bared that they tried to bring Ravena back.

“However, the club and related stakeholders share the common understanding that it is necessary to invest a large amount of money to enter the B Premier League, and as a result, it was decided that Ravena would leave the club as it was determined that it would be impossible to make a sufficient offer to a world-class player like him,” the team said.

“We are looking forward to meeting Ravena again as an opponent, as he will likely play to win the B1 league. We hope that everyone in Yokohama will warmly welcome Ravena,” it added.

Ravena is among the players who will represent the Philippines through the Strong Group Athletics in the upcoming Jones Cup.