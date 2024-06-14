^

Sports

Kiefer Ravena joins Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan B. League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 3:34pm
Kiefer Ravena joins Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan B. League
Kiefer Ravena with the Shiga Lakestars
Twitter / SHIGA LAKESTARS

MANILA, Philippines -- Kiefer Ravena is staying put in Japan after signing a new contract with the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team announced Friday.

Ravena, who became a free agent last month after spending time with the Shiga Lakestars, signed a new contract with the B-Corsairs.

“We are pleased to announce that the Yokohama B-Corsairs have signed a new contract with Kiefer Ravena for the B.LEAGUE 2024-25 season,” the squad posted on Instagram, as translated by Google.

The guard, for his part, voiced excitement to play for Yokohama.

“This will be a new chapter in my career and I hope I'm able to bring my experience and competitiveness to the team,” he said.

“I'm excited to meet and play for the boosters and make a run for the championship.”

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle averaged 12.4 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in his final year for the Shiga Lakes, a team he spent three years with.

He was instrumental for the squad, which won the Japan B.League Division 2 title.

Shiga, in a separate Instagram post, bared that they tried to bring Ravena back.

“However, the club and related stakeholders share the common understanding that it is necessary to invest a large amount of money to enter the B Premier League, and as a result, it was decided that Ravena would leave the club as it was determined that it would be impossible to make a sufficient offer to a world-class player like him,” the team said.

“We are looking forward to meeting Ravena again as an opponent, as he will likely play to win the B1 league. We hope that everyone in Yokohama will warmly welcome Ravena,” it added.

Ravena is among the players who will represent the Philippines through the Strong Group Athletics in the upcoming Jones Cup.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE

KIEFER RAVENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After winning their second straight title in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
The Gallent Men

The Gallent Men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There were major adjustments that San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent initiated in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

17 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
UP’s Gerry Abadiano bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao took home the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel&rsquo;s series-tying Game 4 win

Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel’s series-tying Game 4 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Even though he is not yet 100%, San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo played through the pain and sparked the Beermen in the pivotal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

3 hours ago
Six of the UAAP and NCAA’s standout stars will be recognized as the athletic season’s cream of the crop in the...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon missed out on making history as he lost his 11th and final round game to Armenian...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

4 hours ago
ArenaPlus, DigiPlus’s 24/7 sportsbook app, was recently awarded the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024”...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA

Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina is poised to join the world's top women golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship scheduled from June...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with