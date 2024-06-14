^

Sports

Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 12:44pm
Ardina braces for another major appearance at Women's PGA
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer at the Seaview Bay Course on June 07, 2024 in Galloway, New Jersey.
Hunter Martin / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina is poised to join the world's top women golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship scheduled from June 20-23 at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

The event marks the third of the five majors on the tour, following the Chevron Championship, ruled by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and the US Women’s Open, won for the second time by Yuka Saso.

Ardina aims to improve upon her impressive tied-for-12th finish in the 2021 edition of the $10 million event. Fresh off a tied-for-27th place in last week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic, Ardina missed the cut for this week’s Meijer Classic in Michigan.

Instead of competing in the Epson Tour event in Indiana this weekend, she has chosen to focus her efforts on preparing for the Women’s PGA Championship.

Additionally, Ardina is set to make her Olympic debut in Paris next month, teaming up with Bianca Pagdanganan to represent the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Pagdanganan carded a solid 71, positioning herself just above the projected cutoff line in the Meijer Classic, currently led by Alison Lee.

The American delivered an outstanding eagle-spiked 65, securing a two-stroke lead over nine other competitors, including Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, and Carlota Ciganda.

Pagdanganan managed four birdies against three bogeys, ending with a 35-36 round supported by 28 putts, leaving her six strokes behind the solo leader.

Filipino-American Clariss Guce faced a tougher challenge, struggling with a 76 to fall to joint 133rd in the 144-player field during her rare LPGA stint.

Saso, also sponsored by ICTSI along with Ardina and Pagdanganan, is skipping this event to prepare for a shot at her third major championship.

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
After winning their second straight title in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

14 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
The Gallent Men

The Gallent Men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
There were major adjustments that San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent initiated in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
UP’s Gerry Abadiano bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao took home the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel&rsquo;s series-tying Game 4 win

Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel’s series-tying Game 4 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Even though he is not yet 100%, San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo played through the pain and sparked the Beermen in the pivotal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts bent on getting back at Beermen

Bolts bent on getting back at Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
After a crucial loss in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, the Meralco Bolts are raring to “punch back”...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy fires bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay

McIlroy fires bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay

4 hours ago
Rory McIlroy sank a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole to complete a five-under-par 65 first round and...
Sports
fbtw
Fury 'back in the gym' as he counts down to Usyk rematch

Fury 'back in the gym' as he counts down to Usyk rematch

4 hours ago
Tyson Fury is counting down the days as he targets "redemption" against Oleksandr Usyk after resuming training following the...
Sports
fbtw
On brink of NBA crown, Celtics take nothing for granted

On brink of NBA crown, Celtics take nothing for granted

4 hours ago
Jayson Tatum has known since he was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 that the measure of success in Boston is an NBA title,...
Sports
fbtw
'Fun' key to Mavs' bid for unprecedented NBA Finals comeback, says Doncic

'Fun' key to Mavs' bid for unprecedented NBA Finals comeback, says Doncic

5 hours ago
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic says the Mavericks must set aside the enormity of the task facing them in the NBA Finals and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with