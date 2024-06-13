Celtics on cusp of NBA Finals sweep

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a shot while being guarded by Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter in Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics are one win away from taking home the NBA championship.

The Celtics fended off the furious rally of the Dallas Mavericks and held on down the stretch, 106-99, to go up 3-0 in their best-of-seven championship series Thursday morning (Manila time) at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

They are a step closer to winning their first title since 2008 and their 18th overall, breaking their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown erupted for 31 and 30 points, respectively.

After trailing by as much as 21 points, 70-91, in the fourth quarter, Dallas cut the lead to just nine after 12 unanswered points capped by a pair of free throws by PJ Washington.

A Brown turnaround stopped the run, but the blitz continued for the Mavericks as they scored 10 straight anew to inch closer to just one, 92-93, with 3:36 remaining.

This, despite losing star Luka Doncic who fouled out the possession before.

With momentum firmly on Dallas’ side, Brown cleaned a miss by Tatum. After an offensive foul by Washington, Derrick White sank a big 3-pointer with 2:48 to go to help Boston keep the Mavericks at bay, 98-92.

Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II teamed up for a 6-2 mini-run to turn the game to just a two-point difference, 98-100, but Brown plunged the dagger with a pullup jumper, 102-98, with a minute left.



Washington and Irving missed triples that would have helped Dallas inch closer. Free throws by White and Tatum iced the game.

White backstopped the two Boston stars with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Irving had his best game of the finals thus far with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting.

Doncic added 27 markers, six boards and six dimes before fouling out.

Dallas led by one, 51-50, going into the half as they squandered an early 13 point advantage.

Come the third quarter, the Celtics turned a 58-59 deficit to an 85-70 cushion heading to the final canto.

No team has won the championship after being down 0-3 in the finals.

Boston will try to close out the series and bag the championship on Saturday morning (Manila time.)

"Stay in the moment, just stay in the moment. Smile, appreciate everything. I'm grateful to be here, all praise to the most high, just stay in the moment," Brown said after the game.