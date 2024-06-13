^

Sports

Celtics on cusp of NBA Finals sweep

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 11:28am
Celtics on cusp of NBA Finals sweep
DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a shot while being guarded by Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter in Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Stacy Revere / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics are one win away from taking home the NBA championship. 

The Celtics fended off the furious rally of the Dallas Mavericks and held on down the stretch, 106-99, to go up 3-0 in their best-of-seven championship series Thursday morning (Manila time) at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

They are a step closer to winning their first title since 2008 and their 18th overall, breaking their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown erupted for 31 and 30 points, respectively. 

After trailing by as much as 21 points, 70-91, in the fourth quarter, Dallas cut the lead to just nine after 12 unanswered points capped by a pair of free throws by PJ Washington. 

A Brown turnaround stopped the run, but the blitz continued for the Mavericks as they scored 10 straight anew to inch closer to just one, 92-93, with 3:36 remaining. 

This, despite losing star Luka Doncic who fouled out the possession before. 

With momentum firmly on Dallas’ side, Brown cleaned a miss by Tatum. After an offensive foul by Washington, Derrick White sank a big 3-pointer with 2:48 to go to help Boston keep the Mavericks at bay, 98-92. 

Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II teamed up for a 6-2 mini-run to turn the game to just a two-point difference, 98-100, but Brown plunged the dagger with a pullup jumper, 102-98, with a minute left.
 
Washington and Irving missed triples that would have helped Dallas inch closer. Free throws by White and Tatum iced the game. 

White backstopped the two Boston stars with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. 

Irving had his best game of the finals thus far with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting.

Doncic added 27 markers, six boards and six dimes before fouling out. 

Dallas led by one, 51-50, going into the half as they squandered an early 13 point advantage.

Come the third quarter, the Celtics turned a 58-59 deficit to an 85-70 cushion heading to the final canto.  

No team has won the championship after being down 0-3 in the finals. 

Boston will try to close out the series and bag the championship on Saturday morning (Manila time.) 

"Stay in the moment, just stay in the moment. Smile, appreciate everything. I'm grateful to be here, all praise to the most high, just stay in the moment," Brown said after the game. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BOSTON CELTICS

DALLAS MAVERICKS

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

12 hours ago
Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86 (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
For the 10th time, June Mar Fajardo hoisted the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award.
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws blew a 17-point lead but came from behind and held on against the Letran Knights, 80-78,...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The PBA Philippine Cup finals is back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

12 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez dispatched Lance Fernandez with ease, 6-1, 6-1, completing the quarterfinal cast in the Mayor Eric Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Messi expects Inter Miami to be his final club

Messi expects Inter Miami to be his final club

2 hours ago
Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi says he expects Inter Miami to be the club where he closes his legendary playing...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon zooms to title contention

Quizon zooms to title contention

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Daniel Quizon boosted his drive for a Grandmaster title when he pulled off a big win and tied four others on top with two...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines siblings sweep JPGT 11-14 crowns at Pinewoods

Sarines siblings sweep JPGT 11-14 crowns at Pinewoods

12 hours ago
After two unsuccessful attempts, the Sarines siblings finally demonstrated their dominant form, sweeping the titles in the...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas subdues Bi&ntilde;an; Quezon City nips Negros

Batangas subdues Biñan; Quezon City nips Negros

12 hours ago
Batangas unleashed a scoring spree to subdue Biñan, 79-72, last Tuesday and rev up its drive in the MPBL Sixth Season...
Sports
fbtw
Multiple Olympians

Multiple Olympians

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Since the Philippines joined the Olympics in 1924, the unofficial count is 419 athletes have represented the country.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with