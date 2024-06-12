^

Sports

Bolts focus on high level of play in Game 4 vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 10:23am
Bolts focus on high level of play in Game 4 vs Beermen
Meralco needs to continue to play at a high level as they gun for a 3-1 lead over the San Miguel Beermen, Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – On the cusp of going up 3-1 in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, the Meralco Bolts underscored the need to play at a high level once again as they battle a “hungry” San Miguel Beermen squad. 

After a cardiac 93-89 win on Sunday, Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said the team needs to function as a whole to have a fighting chance against the defending champions, who are known for their depth. 

“It’s not me or him, it’s we. Marami kami. Led by Coach Nenad and the staff, to [Chris Newsome], to the last guy. But we have to play at a high level when we play San Miguel,” Trillo told reporters. 

“They have a lot of championships already, they always had their poise… We have to be more disciplined than them, we have to play both ends of the floor. It’s gonna take a lot.” 

In Game 3, San Miguel’s reserves scored 47 total points, with three players scoring in double digits off the bench. 

Big man Mo Tautuaa led the team with 19 points off the bench. Don Trollano and Jeron Teng likewise provided the spark off the bench with 11 and 10 markers, respectively, while Jericho Cruz had seven. 

But aside from the second-string production, CJ Perez (18 points,) June Mar Fajardo and Marcio Lassiter (12 points) were the only ones to score in the Beermen’s loss. 

With this, Trillo stressed that they are focusing on the all-important Game 4, which will either give them a massive 3-1 lead or tie the series up at two games apiece. 

“[The championship] is far from our mind right now. We’re dreaming in la la land. We have to be humble and we need to put our feet on the ground and focus on the next game,” the coach said. 

“We have to continue to play at a high level. If not, San Miguel will make us pay,” he added. 

Meralco is playing in its first PBA Philippine Cup finals, and are aiming to record their breakthrough championship in this conference. 

Newsome spearheaded the Bolts’ charge in Game 3 with 26 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. 

Bong Quinto added 16, while Chris Banchero and Cliff Hodge chipped in 10 each. 

“We’re just focused on the next game. We are just focused on Wednesday, and we have to see the things that we need to tackle, certain things they did,” Trillo said.

“We need to see those things, we need to get better at that and again, we have to play at a high level. [Newsome] was at a high level… You know, you have to be playing there [at that intensity] if you’re gonna expect to beat this team. So, we take it one game at a time.” 

Game 4 will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSC Cup to raise funds for Olympians

PSC Cup to raise funds for Olympians

11 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is looking to raise around P2 million to P2.5 million to fund the athletes bound for the...
Sports
fbtw
PCU-Dasma crowned UCAL 3x3 champion

PCU-Dasma crowned UCAL 3x3 champion

11 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas was beaten twice in the gold medal match but still emerged the overall champion...
Sports
fbtw
Perlas ng Silangan cagefest all set

Perlas ng Silangan cagefest all set

11 hours ago
A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the...
Sports
fbtw
Go advocates for health, fitness

Go advocates for health, fitness

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go called on the youth to get more involved in sports as a strategic approach to divert them from the dangers of...
Sports
fbtw
'Perlas' developmental hoops league tips off July 24

'Perlas' developmental hoops league tips off July 24

19 hours ago
A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Porzingis determined to play despite injury

Porzingis determined to play despite injury

1 hour ago
Kristaps Porzingis said Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) he is determined to suit up for Boston against Dallas in Game 3 of...
Sports
fbtw
10th BPC for JMF or 1st for Bolick?

10th BPC for JMF or 1st for Bolick?

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Beer stalwart June Mar Fajardo is out for a record-extending 10th Best Player of Conference award tonight...
Sports
fbtw
Four aces beef up Alas Pilipinas roster

Four aces beef up Alas Pilipinas roster

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas has gained more firepower on the addition of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza of Creamline and Bella Belen and...
Sports
fbtw

More PATAFA bets in chase of Paris spots

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
If the reckoning for Olympic athletics qualifying based on world rankings were to end today, the Philippines would enter four more Paris bets with John Cabang Tolentino in 110m hurdles, Lauren Hoffman in 400m hurdles,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts eager to go over hump

Bolts eager to go over hump

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
It’s Meralco 2, San Miguel Beer 1 in the hard-fought PBA Philippine Cup title series.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with