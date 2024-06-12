^

Sports

Olivarez Open netfest quarterfinal cast set

Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 10:19am
Olivarez Open netfest quarterfinal cast set

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Jed Olivarez dispatched Lance Fernandez with ease, 6-1, 6-1, completing the quarterfinal cast in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque Tuesday.

The top-seeded Olivarez, who overcame Carlos Angeles 6-2, 6-2 after an opening-round bye in the men’s singles, faces Eric Tangub next. The seventh-ranked Tangub advanced by holding off Noel Salupado 6-2, 7-6(5) in their Round of 16 encounter.

Second seed Johnny Arcilla also cruised to the Last 8 in the lower half of the 64-player draw. The multi-titled campaigner and veteran Davis Cupper dominated Miguel Iglupas 6-1, 6-1, and will face fifth-ranked Fritz Verdad, who progressed with a 6-1, 1-1(ret.) victory over Jude Ceniza.

In other results, sixth seed Alexis Acabo defeated Loucas Fernandez 6-0, 6-2, setting up a quarterfinal match against John Benedict Aguilar, who routed Kendrick Bona 6-1, 6-2. Marco Macalintal survived a tough battle against Axl Gonzaga, winning 3-6, 6-1, 10-5, to advance against fourth seed Vicente Anasta, who overcame Art Calingasan 6-3, 6-3.

In men’s doubles, Arcilla and Francis Alcantara rolled past Jay Balaoing and Alejandro Barrientos, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the quarters against Acabo and Salupado, who thwarted Fritz Bernales and Roy Tan, 6-4, 6-4; while Olivarez and Bryan Saarenas clipped Expedito Lim, Jr. and Vince Serino, 6-0, 6-1, to arrange a clash with Lance Fernandez and Elvin Geluz, who rapped Phil Amora and Ronnel dela Cruz, 6-1, 6-1.

Others who gained were Jose Maria Pague and Tangub, who edged Gonzaga and Gee Abacan, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9; Rolly Saga and Verdad, who demolished Macalintaland Rey Moreno, 6-3, 6-2; Loucas Fernandez and Miguel Iglupas, who upsed Jude Ceniza and Jeremiah Latorre, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; and Ronard Joven and Nilo Ledama, who tripped Brian Oliveros and Dennis Pica, 6-4, 6-1.

In the juniors' competition, unranked Mark Palanas continued his impressive run by edging Adrian Cagitla 4-1, 5-4(3) after a second-round upset over top seed Ariel Cabaral. Palanas leads the quarterfinalists in the boys’ 18-and-under category of the Group I tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Ranking, Dunlop, and ICON Golf & Sports.

Palanas will face a tougher challenge as he goes up against Lucas Go for a spot in the semis of the two-week-long tournament held under the PPS-PEPP program, initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro. The fifth-ranked Go defeated Jaime Reyes 4-0, 4-1.

Evan Bacalso pulled off an upset over fourth seed Samuel Davila 4-2, 4-0, and will duel with No. 10 Gerard Manigque, who eliminated eighth seed Juan Carlos Pabillore 2-4, 4-1, 10-7. Third seed Ivan Manila and seventh ranked Al Tristan Licayan also advanced with lopsided victories. Manila defeated Mohammad Alug 4-0, 4-1, while Licayan posted the same scoreline against 12-year-old Jairo Flores.

JB Aquino and John Benedict Aguilar also advanced. Aquino secured a walkover win against second seed Darwin Cosca, and Aguilar crushed sixth seed Enrico Uy 4-0, 4-0.

In the girls’ division, top seed Jana Diaz faced challenges but ultimately overcame Glydel Guevarra, 2-4, 4-2, 10-7 to set up a quarterfinal duel with Mary Nataño, who defeated May Bautista 4-1, 4-1. Second seed Sandra Bautista dominated Nicole Compuesto 4-0, 4-0, and will face Erynne Ong, who beat Alecsa Ilano 4-1, 4-2.

Marielle Jarata posted the tournament’s biggest win, upending third seed Joy Ansay 5-3, 1-4, 10-8. Dania Bulanadi fended off Izabelle Camcam 1-4, 4-2, 10-7. AJ Acabo and Sanschena Francisco also advanced, defeating Andrea Pamandanan and Monic Chavez with identical 4-0, 4-2 and 4-2, 4-2 scores, respectively.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSC Cup to raise funds for Olympians

PSC Cup to raise funds for Olympians

11 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is looking to raise around P2 million to P2.5 million to fund the athletes bound for the...
Sports
fbtw
PCU-Dasma crowned UCAL 3x3 champion

PCU-Dasma crowned UCAL 3x3 champion

11 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas was beaten twice in the gold medal match but still emerged the overall champion...
Sports
fbtw
Perlas ng Silangan cagefest all set

Perlas ng Silangan cagefest all set

11 hours ago
A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the...
Sports
fbtw
Go advocates for health, fitness

Go advocates for health, fitness

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go called on the youth to get more involved in sports as a strategic approach to divert them from the dangers of...
Sports
fbtw
'Perlas' developmental hoops league tips off July 24

'Perlas' developmental hoops league tips off July 24

19 hours ago
A brand-new league that is purely developmental comes to fore when the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League comes off the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Irving channeling 2016 as Mavs plot NBA Finals rally

Irving channeling 2016 as Mavs plot NBA Finals rally

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving is drawing from the experience of Cleveland's 2016 NBA Finals comeback as he attempts to help dig the Dallas...
Sports
fbtw
De Guzman caps perfect run with title

De Guzman caps perfect run with title

11 hours ago
Mika de Guzman completed an undefeated run to defend her women’s singles title in the Philippine Badminton Open after...
Sports
fbtw
Espinosa, Macasaet breeze through at Pinewoods

Espinosa, Macasaet breeze through at Pinewoods

11 hours ago
Jose Luis Espinosa and Brianna Macasaet turned the final round of their 36-hole competition into a triumphant march, capitalizing...
Sports
fbtw
SG taps Abando for Jones Cup

SG taps Abando for Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Another Gilas Pilipinas standout will shore up the Strong Group-Pilipinas’ drive in the 43rd William Jones Cup on July...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with