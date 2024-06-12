Olivarez Open netfest quarterfinal cast set

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Jed Olivarez dispatched Lance Fernandez with ease, 6-1, 6-1, completing the quarterfinal cast in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque Tuesday.

The top-seeded Olivarez, who overcame Carlos Angeles 6-2, 6-2 after an opening-round bye in the men’s singles, faces Eric Tangub next. The seventh-ranked Tangub advanced by holding off Noel Salupado 6-2, 7-6(5) in their Round of 16 encounter.

Second seed Johnny Arcilla also cruised to the Last 8 in the lower half of the 64-player draw. The multi-titled campaigner and veteran Davis Cupper dominated Miguel Iglupas 6-1, 6-1, and will face fifth-ranked Fritz Verdad, who progressed with a 6-1, 1-1(ret.) victory over Jude Ceniza.

In other results, sixth seed Alexis Acabo defeated Loucas Fernandez 6-0, 6-2, setting up a quarterfinal match against John Benedict Aguilar, who routed Kendrick Bona 6-1, 6-2. Marco Macalintal survived a tough battle against Axl Gonzaga, winning 3-6, 6-1, 10-5, to advance against fourth seed Vicente Anasta, who overcame Art Calingasan 6-3, 6-3.

In men’s doubles, Arcilla and Francis Alcantara rolled past Jay Balaoing and Alejandro Barrientos, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the quarters against Acabo and Salupado, who thwarted Fritz Bernales and Roy Tan, 6-4, 6-4; while Olivarez and Bryan Saarenas clipped Expedito Lim, Jr. and Vince Serino, 6-0, 6-1, to arrange a clash with Lance Fernandez and Elvin Geluz, who rapped Phil Amora and Ronnel dela Cruz, 6-1, 6-1.

Others who gained were Jose Maria Pague and Tangub, who edged Gonzaga and Gee Abacan, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9; Rolly Saga and Verdad, who demolished Macalintaland Rey Moreno, 6-3, 6-2; Loucas Fernandez and Miguel Iglupas, who upsed Jude Ceniza and Jeremiah Latorre, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; and Ronard Joven and Nilo Ledama, who tripped Brian Oliveros and Dennis Pica, 6-4, 6-1.

In the juniors' competition, unranked Mark Palanas continued his impressive run by edging Adrian Cagitla 4-1, 5-4(3) after a second-round upset over top seed Ariel Cabaral. Palanas leads the quarterfinalists in the boys’ 18-and-under category of the Group I tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Ranking, Dunlop, and ICON Golf & Sports.

Palanas will face a tougher challenge as he goes up against Lucas Go for a spot in the semis of the two-week-long tournament held under the PPS-PEPP program, initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro. The fifth-ranked Go defeated Jaime Reyes 4-0, 4-1.

Evan Bacalso pulled off an upset over fourth seed Samuel Davila 4-2, 4-0, and will duel with No. 10 Gerard Manigque, who eliminated eighth seed Juan Carlos Pabillore 2-4, 4-1, 10-7. Third seed Ivan Manila and seventh ranked Al Tristan Licayan also advanced with lopsided victories. Manila defeated Mohammad Alug 4-0, 4-1, while Licayan posted the same scoreline against 12-year-old Jairo Flores.

JB Aquino and John Benedict Aguilar also advanced. Aquino secured a walkover win against second seed Darwin Cosca, and Aguilar crushed sixth seed Enrico Uy 4-0, 4-0.

In the girls’ division, top seed Jana Diaz faced challenges but ultimately overcame Glydel Guevarra, 2-4, 4-2, 10-7 to set up a quarterfinal duel with Mary Nataño, who defeated May Bautista 4-1, 4-1. Second seed Sandra Bautista dominated Nicole Compuesto 4-0, 4-0, and will face Erynne Ong, who beat Alecsa Ilano 4-1, 4-2.

Marielle Jarata posted the tournament’s biggest win, upending third seed Joy Ansay 5-3, 1-4, 10-8. Dania Bulanadi fended off Izabelle Camcam 1-4, 4-2, 10-7. AJ Acabo and Sanschena Francisco also advanced, defeating Andrea Pamandanan and Monic Chavez with identical 4-0, 4-2 and 4-2, 4-2 scores, respectively.