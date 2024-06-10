^

Sports

Malixi ties for 24th in Suntory Ladies Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 10, 2024 | 10:40am
Malixi ties for 24th in Suntory Ladies Open
Rianne Malixi of The Philipines plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Course on April 03, 2024 in Evans, Georgia.
David Cannon / Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – Amateur Rianne Malixi showcased her potential by finishing tied for 24th at the Suntory Ladies Open of the LPGA of Japan Tour, concluding the tournament with an even-par 72 at the Rokko Kokusai Golf Club in Hyogo, Japan Sunday.

Momoko Osato emerged triumphant, birdiying three of the last four holes to shoot a 67 for a 276 as she secured a two-stroke win over Miyuu Yamashita, who also closed out with a five-under card for a 278, in the 15th leg of this year's LPGA of Japan Tour.

Malixi competed on a sponsor's invite and finished with a four-day total of 286, sharing low amateur honors with world No. 4 Minsol Kim. Both amateurs were among the six who made it to the weekend play of the ¥150-million event.

Malixi, ranked 33rd in the world amateur golf, rebounded from early bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5 with back-to-back birdies from the seventh. However, she couldn't sustain her momentum on the back nine, ending with a one-bogey, one-birdie card for a 72.

At the halfway mark, Malixi, ranked 33rd n the world, and Kim were tied for 15th with the former coming through with a bogey-free 68. In contrast, the Korean experienced a tumultuous round featuring an eagle and five birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey, resulting in a 72.

Kim recovered with a 71 in the third round, while Malixi struggled, dropping three shots in the first 10 holes. She managed to stabilize her game with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14, salvaging a 73 for joint 20th place.

In the final round, the 16-year-old Malixi, whose campaign is sponsored by ICTSI, continued to face challenges, but her recovery highlighted her determination to bounce back from adversity. Winner of the Australian Master of the Amateurs last January, the rising Filipina star shifts her campaign to Korea next week.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts regain series lead

Bolts regain series lead

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Quickly rebounding from their Game 2 fumble, the Meralco Bolts eked out a 93-89 nail-biter over the San Miguel Beermen to...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon holding ground in World Jrs Open

Quizon holding ground in World Jrs Open

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino Daniel Quizon continued his march towards claiming a Grandmaster title as he kept holding his ground through six...
Sports
fbtw
Changing citizenship

Changing citizenship

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Yuka Saso is back in the top 10 in the world.
Sports
fbtw
Adamson girls score GVIL perfect run

Adamson girls score GVIL perfect run

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
UAAP girls champion Adamson cemented its status as the best high school team in the country by ruling the Shakey’s Girls...
Sports
fbtw
Chinese, Ramo rule IRONMAN 70.3 Subic

Chinese, Ramo rule IRONMAN 70.3 Subic

12 hours ago
Chinese Peng Cheng Li and local standout Leyann Ramo delivered outstanding performances at the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay, demonstrating...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Verstappen wins 'crazy' rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen wins 'crazy' rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix

58 minutes ago
Max Verstappen eased the pressure on Sunday (Monday Manila time) when he completed a hat-trick of victories at the Canadian...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina gains momentum as Strom posts record win in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Ardina gains momentum as Strom posts record win in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina showcased impressive driving and putting skills, finishing tied for 27th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which...
Sports
fbtw
Dramatic fightback propels Oba-ob to PBO semis

Dramatic fightback propels Oba-ob to PBO semis

12 hours ago
Top seed Rabie Jayson Oba-ob advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Philippine Badminton Open men’s singles with a come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek wins fourth paris crown, fifth slam title

Swiatek wins fourth paris crown, fifth slam title

12 hours ago
Poland’s Iga Swiatek extended her French Open reign on Saturday as she thrashed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with