Malixi ties for 24th in Suntory Ladies Open

MANILA, Philippines – Amateur Rianne Malixi showcased her potential by finishing tied for 24th at the Suntory Ladies Open of the LPGA of Japan Tour, concluding the tournament with an even-par 72 at the Rokko Kokusai Golf Club in Hyogo, Japan Sunday.

Momoko Osato emerged triumphant, birdiying three of the last four holes to shoot a 67 for a 276 as she secured a two-stroke win over Miyuu Yamashita, who also closed out with a five-under card for a 278, in the 15th leg of this year's LPGA of Japan Tour.

Malixi competed on a sponsor's invite and finished with a four-day total of 286, sharing low amateur honors with world No. 4 Minsol Kim. Both amateurs were among the six who made it to the weekend play of the ¥150-million event.

Malixi, ranked 33rd in the world amateur golf, rebounded from early bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5 with back-to-back birdies from the seventh. However, she couldn't sustain her momentum on the back nine, ending with a one-bogey, one-birdie card for a 72.

At the halfway mark, Malixi, ranked 33rd n the world, and Kim were tied for 15th with the former coming through with a bogey-free 68. In contrast, the Korean experienced a tumultuous round featuring an eagle and five birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey, resulting in a 72.

Kim recovered with a 71 in the third round, while Malixi struggled, dropping three shots in the first 10 holes. She managed to stabilize her game with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14, salvaging a 73 for joint 20th place.

In the final round, the 16-year-old Malixi, whose campaign is sponsored by ICTSI, continued to face challenges, but her recovery highlighted her determination to bounce back from adversity. Winner of the Australian Master of the Amateurs last January, the rising Filipina star shifts her campaign to Korea next week.