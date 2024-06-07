^

Sports

Ramos cops ICTSI Lakewood crown

Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 2:40pm
Ramos cops ICTSI Lakewood crown
As he delivers his final putt, Sean Ramos acknowledges the cheers from the gallery surrounding the 18th green, celebrating his hard-fought victory.
Pilipinas Golf

CABANATUAN CITY – Sean Ramos brandished remarkable composure, overcoming two of the Philippine Golf Tour’s esteemed players to clinch the ICTSI Lakewood Championship crown with a brilliant 67 here Friday.

Facing stiff competition from seasoned rivals, Ramos, just 20 years old, held his nerve under pressure. Tied at 17-under with Reymon Jaraula heading into the 16th hole, he showed maturity beyond his years. He birdied the par-4 hole from six feet, while Jaraula faltered with a missed par putt from four feet, resulting in a crucial two-shot swing.

Ramos maintained control down the stretch, finishing with pars to secure his first Philippine Golf Tour victory by a two-stroke margin. He capped off a strong performance with a second consecutive six-under-par round, posting a total of 18-under 270 over 72 holes at the challenging Lakewood Golf and Country Club course.

“I can’t put into words how I feel right now,” said Ramos, elated after his breakthrough win in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. “This victory means so much to me after coming close several times before.”

Throughout the tournament, Ramos faced relentless pressure from more experienced competitors but stayed composed. His solid front nine, highlighted by three consecutive birdies from No. 3, countered his rivals' advances effectively.

Even as challenges mounted on the back nine, Ramos’s clutch birdie on the 16th proved decisive, paving the way for his victory and signaling his arrival as a rising star in Philippine golf.

“I handled the pressure well and enjoyed every moment of the competition," said Ramos, who also contended at Palos Verdes and at the Philippine Masters but struggled in the final day of both events. “I played strategically in the closing holes to secure the win without taking unnecessary risks.”

For his triumph, Ramos earned P450,000 in prize money and looks forward to carrying this momentum into upcoming events on the Asian Development Tour.

Jaraula, who birdied the 14th to tie, also finished with a 67 for 272 worth P295,000, while Lascuña carded a 69 for third at 273. He received P170,000.

Ozeki Kakeru shot a 68 for a 274 for fourth followed by Art Arbole (66-277) and Albin Engino (73-280), while Zanieboy Gialon rallied with a 68 to tie Eric Gallardo, who put in a 70 at seventh with 281s.

Nelson Huerva turned in a 70 for ninth at 282, while Clyde Mondilla fought back with a 67 and Jhonnel Ababa shot a 70 for joint 10th at 283 with Ryan Monsalve (68), Daiya Suzuki (70) and Rupert Zaragosa (72).

Ramos marked his impressive triumph by carding back-to-back frontside 31s during the middle rounds, surging ahead of a formidable field. He sealed his victory by playing flawlessly, without a bogey over the final 36 holes.

Ramos’s path to PGT glory was paved with determination and resilience. Entering the P2.5-million championship sponsored by ICTSI, he was recovering from back-to-back missed cuts in the ADT events in Thailand.

However, these setbacks only strengthened the talented shotmaker, allowing him to join the elite winners' circle alongside Ababa (Apo), Lloyd Go (Palos Verdes), Mondilla (Caliraya Springs) and Angelo Que (Philippine Masters) in the first five legs of this year’s 10-stage Tour, supported by PGTI’s official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

An opening round of 70 left Ramos four strokes behind leader Hyun Ho Rho. He then closed within one stroke of halfway joint leaders Art Arbole and Lascuna with a 67 Wednesday, before pulling ahead with a 66 on moving day. The final 18 holes of the inaugural ICTSI Lakewood Championship, however, unveiled the best in the young player.

vuukle comment

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt

Liga Baseball Philippines stages maiden amateur tilt

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
Liga Baseball Philippines (LBP) successfully launched its inaugural non-commercial amateur tournament over the weekend at...
Sports
fbtw
FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The playoff cast of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup is set.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

Bolts bent on bucking the odds in 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Facing overwhelming odds the entire PBA Philippine Cup, the Meralco Bolts are using adversity as a tool to help them win their...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

Filipina golfers waver in China, Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
Mafy Singson faltered in the stretch and stumbled with a three-over 75, slipping from the top to joint 16th after 36 holes...
Sports
fbtw

Breaking down Game One

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
If Game One was an indication of how the rest of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals best-of-seven series will go, expect a thrilling and barn-burning climax.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts wary of Beermen comeback

Bolts wary of Beermen comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite winning twice against the mighty San Miguel Beermen, the Meralco Bolts underscored that they are yet to crack the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief vows to uplift cycling

Philippine Olympic chief vows to uplift cycling

4 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to up the ante for cycling after...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics rout Mavericks to seize Game 1 of NBA Finals

Celtics rout Mavericks to seize Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Boston Celtics drew first blood in the NBA Finals after demolishing the Dallas Mavericks, 107-89, Friday morning (Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Young Flores stands out in Olivarez tennis tourney

Young Flores stands out in Olivarez tennis tourney

4 hours ago
Twelve-year-old Jairo Flores showcased his burgeoning talent with impressive victories to kick off his campaign in the boys'...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with