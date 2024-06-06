'Underpants Run' marks start of IRONMAN weekend

MANILA, Philippines – The Century Tuna Superbods Underpants Run, an exuberant event featuring the 36 Superbods finalists and spirited athletes, kicks off a thrilling IRONMAN weekend Friday, June 7, at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

This lively fun run at 5 p.m. brings together a select group of 550 participants aged 18-and-above, setting the stage for Sunday’s main events — the fifth Century Tuna Full IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th IM 70.3 Subic Bay.

The Underpants Run highlights the inspiring journeys of the Superbods finalists, chosen from hundreds of hopefuls. These individuals showcase their physiques, charisma and stage presence in a walk-off, followed by a Q&A segment where they share their fitness advocacies, embodying the essence of Century Tuna Superbods’ “Best You Ever” campaign.

Since its inception in 2006, Century Tuna Superbods has celebrated remarkable transformations, personal growth and a commitment to healthy living. Now integrated into the IRONMAN events, it stands as a national fitness challenge motivating Filipinos to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles.

Meanwhile, thousands of athletes from 54 countries are primed for the grueling IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3. The full-distance race features a 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42.2km run while the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.2km run race also promises another thrilling competition, with August Benedicto aiming to replicate his 2022 victory in Cebu amidst strong contenders.

The top 25 male triathletes from the full IRONMAN will qualify for the Kona, Hawaii World Championship scheduled for October 22-28, where they will join elite competitors. The top 15 female athletes will secure their spots in the IM World Championship in Nice, France, from September 24-28.

The IM 70.3 Subic Bay offers 45 age-group qualifying slots for the Vinfast IM 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, on December 14-15. Additionally, 15 slots are reserved exclusively for female participants, promoting gender equality.

The spotlight will also shine on the future of Philippine triathlon with the Choco Hero IRONKIDS event set Saturday, June 8). Open to children aged 6 to 15, this non-timed race emphasizes fun and participation across various age categories: (13-15: 250m swim, 6km bike, 2km run); (11-12: 200m swim, 4km bike, 1.5km run); (9-10: 150m swim, 4km bike, 1.5km run); and (6-8: 100m swim, 2km bike, 1km run).

This vibrant weekend of events is supported by a host of sponsors, including Century Tuna, Subic Bay, Vinfast, HOKA, ROKA, Breitling 1884, Athletic Brewing Co., Hyperice, Maurten, Santini, AG1, Wahoo, Qatar Airways, Fulgaz, TriDot, Always Advancing, Nirvana, Compressport, EKOI, Outside, 2Go, Birch Tree, ION Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Lightwater, NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, One Sport, Cignal, Santé, Sportograf.com, Teresa Marble, and The Philippine Star.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/im-philippines-register.

Also on tap is the Team Tents Competition, which aims to foster camaraderie in the Subic Bay community. It offers a top prize of P10,000 cast and another P10,000 worth of Century Tuna and Vita Coco products.

Century Tuna is also putting up a “Saving Our Seas Beach Clean Up,” a voluntary undertaking from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, including briefing and segregation to maintain cleanliness around the swim area. All supplies will come from Century Tuna.