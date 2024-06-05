^

Delayed ONE title shot pumps up Zamboanga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 11:36am
Delayed ONE title shot pumps up Zamboanga
Denice Zamboanga
MANILA, Philippines – Despite having her ONE atomweight MMA world championship shot getting delayed once again, Denice Zamboanga said her motivation is “higher than ever” as she faces Noelle Grandjean this weekend. 

The Filipina mixed martial artist Zamboanga was supposed to main event ONE 167 and face atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, but her Thai opponent suffered a torn meniscus a couple of weeks ago. 

This forced Stamp to pull out from the card, with Grandjean stepping in. 

In a statement, Zamboanga said she wants to prove that is ready for a shot at the title, “regardless of the opponent.” 

“Every fight is a step towards my ultimate goal, and I'm determined to show that I deserve to be in contention for the belt. My motivation is higher than ever, and I'm ready to give it my all in the cage,” she stressed. 

“I am incredibly motivated.” 

The 27-year-old fighter, who won her last two matches, acknowledged that the sudden change is “definitely challenging,” but she remains prepared.
 
“I'm focused and ready. My mentality is to adapt and overcome. Every fight is an opportunity to show my skills and resilience, regardless of who is standing across from me,” she said. 

“The Menace” also underscored her need to manage her emotions for the upcoming fight. 

“Managing my emotions in this situation is very crucial. I stay focused by reminding myself of my goals and the hard work I've put in.” 

ONE 167 is now headlined by the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

Thailand’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also face Denic Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout; while MIkey Musumeci and Gabriel Sousa will slug it out in a bantamweight submission grappling match.

