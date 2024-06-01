Paalam outpoints Indian foe to secure Paris Olympic berth

Philippines' Carlo Paalam and Britain's Galal Yafai fight during their men's fly (48-52kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines -- Bonjour, Carlo Paalam.

Paalam has stamped his ticket to the Paris Olympics after securing a place in the 2nd World Qualification Tournament 57 kilogram finals at the expense of India’s Sachin Siwach in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old boxer, who took home the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the 52 kilogram category, was simply relentless against the taller Indian as all five judges scored in favor of the Filipino.

Paalam started the match with all guns blazing, launching punch after punch.

The Philippine bet kept constant pressure throughout the bout as he did not allow Sachin to get comfortable.

He will be facing Ukraine’s Aider Abduraimov in the final round of the tourney, who defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seeitbek Uulu in their bracket’s semifinals.

Paalam is joining fellow boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial in the French Capital, along with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza, gymnasts Levi Ruivivar, Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, fencer Sam Catantan and rower Joanie Delgaco.

Meanwhile, another Philippine bet, Hergie Bacyadan, inched closer to her Olympic dream after winning via split decision over Hungary’s Veronika Nakota also on Saturday.

Despite having a point deducted in the first round due to “excessive holding,” Bacyadan reigned supreme against her Hungarian opponent.

Three judges scored the bout at a 28-28 draw, and the two other judges had it in favor of Nakota.

The three judges who had the match at a draw, though, ruled in favor of Bacyadan by virtue of a tie-break. According to the Olympic boxing event regulations, if three judges had even scores at the end of the match, they will nominate which boxer is the winner of the bout.

With the win, the Filipina will be facing Venezuela’s Maryelis Yriza in the semifinals of the division.

If she comes out triumphant, she will be punching her ticket to Paris.