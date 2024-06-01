^

Sports

Paalam outpoints Indian foe to secure Paris Olympic berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 10:07pm
Paalam outpoints Indian foe to secure Paris Olympic berth
Philippines' Carlo Paalam and Britain's Galal Yafai fight during their men's fly (48-52kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.
Photo by Luis ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Bonjour, Carlo Paalam.

Paalam has stamped his ticket to the Paris Olympics after securing a place in the 2nd World Qualification Tournament 57 kilogram finals at the expense of India’s Sachin Siwach in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old boxer, who took home the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the 52 kilogram category, was simply relentless against the taller Indian as all five judges scored in favor of the Filipino.

Paalam started the match with all guns blazing, launching punch after punch.

The Philippine bet kept constant pressure throughout the bout as he did not allow Sachin to get comfortable.

He will be facing Ukraine’s Aider Abduraimov in the final round of the tourney, who defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seeitbek Uulu in their bracket’s semifinals.

Paalam is joining fellow boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial in the French Capital, along with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza, gymnasts Levi Ruivivar, Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, fencer Sam Catantan and rower Joanie Delgaco.

Meanwhile, another Philippine bet, Hergie Bacyadan, inched closer to her Olympic dream after winning via split decision over Hungary’s Veronika Nakota also on Saturday.

Despite having a point deducted in the first round due to “excessive holding,” Bacyadan reigned supreme against her Hungarian opponent.

Three judges scored the bout at a 28-28 draw, and the two other judges had it in favor of Nakota.

The three judges who had the match at a draw, though, ruled in favor of Bacyadan by virtue of a tie-break. According to the Olympic boxing event regulations, if three judges had even scores at the end of the match, they will nominate which boxer is the winner of the bout.

With the win, the Filipina will be facing Venezuela’s Maryelis Yriza in the semifinals of the division.

If she comes out triumphant, she will be punching her ticket to Paris.

vuukle comment

BOXING

CARLO PAALAM

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts, not Kings, in finals

Bolts, not Kings, in finals

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
In 14 seasons in the PBA, the Philippine Cup finals has been generally a dead end for the Meralco franchise.
Sports
fbtw
EJ wins silver on borrowed pole

EJ wins silver on borrowed pole

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
EJ Obiena broke his pole – again.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic advances;alcohol banned from stands

Djokovic advances;alcohol banned from stands

23 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reached the French Open last 32 for the 19th successive year on Thursday as Roland Garros organizers banned...
Sports
fbtw
Saso leads Open with &lsquo;lucky&rsquo; 68

Saso leads Open with ‘lucky’ 68

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso made her presence felt early in the US Women’s Open, firing a two-under 68 opening card to take...
Sports
fbtw
Lee, Suzuki cruise to JPGT victories

Lee, Suzuki cruise to JPGT victories

23 hours ago
Jiwon Lee and Shinichi Suzuki turned the final round of the 15-18 division of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts upbeat on PBA finals chances vs Beermen

Bolts upbeat on PBA finals chances vs Beermen

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Can strong-willed Meralco stop the San Miguel Beer juggernaut?
Sports
fbtw
Bumina-ang grinds way to $100,000 ONE Championship contract

Bumina-ang grinds way to $100,000 ONE Championship contract

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Bumina-ang earned a six-figure ONE Fighting Championship contract after forcing opponent...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls eye Division A promotion in Shenzhen joust

Gilas girls eye Division A promotion in Shenzhen joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
It’s Gilas Pilipinas U18 girls’ turn to stamp their class in the continental stage.
Sports
fbtw
JPGT golf tilt heads to Visayas, Mindanao

JPGT golf tilt heads to Visayas, Mindanao

8 hours ago
As the Junior Philippine Golf Tour gears up for its upcoming event in Baguio next week, organizers of the 14-leg nationwide...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with