Valientes rout Ningbo Bulls to win The Asian Tournament opener

MANILA, Philippines -- The Zamboanga Valientes drubbed the Ningbo Bulls to open their bid in The Asian Tournament on a high note, 82-75, in Guangdong, China.

Nick Evans led the Valientes with 17 points, while guards Peter Alfaro and Rudy Lingganay finished with 10 apiece.

Ningbo was well within striking distance at the half, trailing by 12, 31-43.

At the turn of the quarter, though, the Philippine side erupted and outscored their opponents 24 to 12 to go up by 24, 67-43.

This was enough separation for Zamboanga, as they held on despite a furious rally that cut a 20 point lead, 77-57, with 3:45 remaining to just a single digit cushion in the final minutes.

A late 3-pointer by Ningbo cut the lead to just seven, 75-82, but the run came a little too late.

Early on, the game was tight as the two teams traded baskets.

The Valientes, then, found their range and slowly separated in the second quarter.

Zamboanga will be facing the Taiwan Mustangs next on Saturday evening to try and get win number two.

The Mustangs are led by former PBA star Alex Cabagnot.