IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set to fire off

Pros share a moment of camaraderie before embarking on a thrilling test of speed, strength and resilience that awaits them in the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu.

CEBU – The IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu sets the stage for a stirring showcase of endurance and athleticism as it kicks off Sunday, April 21, at the Mactan Newtown in Cebu. With a diverse field of over 1,400 participants, representing 55 countries, including 24 professional athletes, the event promises a thrilling competition on a race course designed to intensify the pursuit of victory.

Encompassing a 1.9 km swim, 90km bike and 21k run, the premier endurance race has attracted Olympians, world-record holders and rising stars from across the globe. Among the notable contenders in the men’s division are Denmark’s Daniel Bakkergard, known for his record-breaking performance (3:33:02) in IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai, and South African Rio de Janeiro Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman, who boasts an impressive track record of victories.

In the women’s side, Lucy Byram of Britain and Dutchwoman Els Visser emerge as frontrunners, eager to add another triumph to their illustrious careers in the event dubbed as the Crown Jewel of Asia. Alongside seasoned campaigners, newcomers such as Michael Tong from New Zealand gear up for a scorching debut, anticipating both the blistering pace of competition and the warm support of the local community.

“I expect it to be hot, both in speed and in weather. I have heard that the support and communities in Asian IRONMAN races are amazing so I look forward to getting involved with the locals,” said Tong.

As the event, presented by Megaworld The Mactan Newtown and organized by the IRONMAN Group, Lapu-Lapu District Rep. Cynthia Chan expresses enthusiasm for the festivities coinciding with the city’s commemoration of the 503rd victory at Mactan.

Megaworld’s First Vice President Graham Coates also underscores the significance of the event in celebrating endurance and sporting excellence, highlighting the expansive venue at Mactan Newtown as an ideal setting for athletes and spectators alike.

For details, visit http://www.ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines.

Since its inception in 2012, the IRONMAN 70.3 race in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu has captivated audiences with its scenic landscapes and spirited competition, With the 10th anniversary of the event, organizers are poised to deliver a spectacular experience, further enhancing the race’s reputation as a premier triathlon destination.

“I keep racing here because of the great atmosphere and vibe. Everyone is so welcoming,” said Aussie Dimity Lee Duke, a regular campaigner in local triathlon seeking to relive her glory days.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines, conveys optimism for the race’s success and its contribution to promoting tourism and gender equality in sports.

With coveted qualifying slots for this year’s World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, up for grabs, local bidders have added incentive to push themselves to the limit and strive for excellence on this prestigious international stage.

Fierce battles also loom across age-group competitions with six former champions, among them full IRONMAN winners Czech Petr Lukosz and Dutch Eric van der Linden, along with local champions John Alcala, Leyann Ramo and Ines Santiago, aiming for top honors in the respective age divisions.



